Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

North West Seemingly Posted Unedited Photos Of Kim Kardashian

"Such a good picture 😂😂😂."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've come across any content relating to the Kardashians (i.e., if you have internet access), then you likely know how incredibly rare it is to see an unedited image of them. Whether because of filters or good ol' image editing software, you'd be forgiven for thinking that skin texture simply does not apply to this family.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic, Hulu

Indeed, the last time Kim Kardashian seemingly posted an unedited pic of herself, it appeared to have been a mistake, given that she posted an edited version next to it. So it might be worth noting that her daughter North West has been posting pics on her TikTok that don't seem to have been blurred to the usual standard.

Close-up of Kim
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

It's worth noting that any picture, even those showing skin texture, can still be edited — it's just more subtle. 

Last week, North posted on TikTok a screenshot of her FaceTiming with Kim where the business mogul and reality star appears more candid than we're used to seeing her.

Screenshot of Kim from North&#x27;s TikTok
@kimandnorth / Via tiktok.com

Yesterday, North posted another photo dump in which additional pics with Kim could be seen. "Such a good picture 😂😂😂," she captioned one.

Close-up of Kim pursing her lips with a smiling child
@kimandnorth / Via tiktok.com

Of course, Kim previously said that she supervises North's TikTok, and the account still says "managed by an adult" — so it's entirely possible that all of these pics were vetted.

Close-up of Kim pursing her lips with a smiling child
@kimandnorth / Via tiktok.com

These photos can be difficult to square with the immense scrutiny the Kardashians face because of their image as well as the impact they've had on photo editing and body standards overall.

Close-up of Kim with two children by the water
@kimandnorth / Via tiktok.com

It's not the first time Kim has been less made up on TikTok — last year, she went viral for appearing in a video without her signature extensions.

Close-up of Kim with her chin resting on her cupped hand
@kimandnorth / Via tiktok.com

All in all, it's another normal day to have skin texture!