North West Seemingly Posted Unedited Photos Of Kim Kardashian

If you've come across any content relating to the Kardashians (i.e., if you have internet access), then you likely know how incredibly rare it is to see an unedited image of them. Whether because of filters or good ol' image editing software, you'd be forgiven for thinking that skin texture simply does not apply to this family.
Indeed, the last time Kim Kardashianseemingly posted an unedited pic of herself, it appeared to have been a mistake, given that she posted an edited version next to it. So it might be worth noting that her daughter North West has been posting pics on her TikTok that don't seem to have been blurred to the usual standard.
Last week, North posted on TikTok a screenshot of her FaceTiming with Kim where the business mogul and reality star appears more candid than we're used to seeing her.
Yesterday, North posted another photo dump in which additional pics with Kim could be seen. "Such a good picture 😂😂😂," she captioned one.
Of course, Kim previously said that she supervises North's TikTok, and the account still says "managed by an adult" — so it's entirely possible that all of these pics were vetted.
These photos can be difficult to square with the immense scrutiny the Kardashians face because of their image as well as the impact they've had on photo editing and body standards overall.
It's not the first time Kim has been less made up on TikTok — last year, she went viral for appearing in a video without her signature extensions.
All in all, it's another normal day to have skin texture!