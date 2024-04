After Being Accused Of Being “A Holocaust Denier,” J.K. Rowling Legally Threatened A Twitter User

Another user then responded to Rowling saying, “You're engaging in Holocaust denial Joanne,” along with links to sources from the Smithsonian and the US Holocaust Museum , both of which describe how transgender people were persecuted under the Nazis.

“Neither of your articles support the contention that trans people were the first victims of the Nazis or that all research on trans healthcare was burned in 1930s Germany. You are engaging in lying, Alejandra,” Rowling replied, even though the initial user did not make either of those claims.