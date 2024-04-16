After Being Accused Of Being “A Holocaust Denier,” J.K. Rowling Legally Threatened A Twitter User

Browse links
Rowling made the false claim that Nazis burning books on transgender healthcare “might’ve been a fever dream.”
I just… how? How did you type this out and press send without thinking ‘I should maybe check my source for this, because it might’ve been a fever dream’? pic.twitter.com/fl9QLuFytc— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 13, 2024
On 13 March I tweeted that JK Rowling “is a Holocaust denier”. That allegation was false and offensive. I have deleted it and apologise to JK Rowling.— Rivkah Brown (@rivkahbrown) April 15, 2024