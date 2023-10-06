    Here's What's Happening With Jason Derulo Being Sued For Sexual Harassment

    "I sit here before you, deeply offended by these defamatory claims," Jason said in an Instagram video.

    Natasha Jokic
    Jason Derulo has denied allegations of sexual harassment.

    Yesterday, singer Emaza Gibson filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court where she made a number of allegations including quid pro quo sexual harassment, intimidation, and breach of contract. Jason, his manager Frank Harris, Jason's label Future History, RCA, and Atlantic Records are all named in the suit.

    Emaza was previously a member of the group Ceraadi with her sister.

    The 25-year-old self-described "proudly unvaxxed" MAGA supporter reportedly started working with Jason in August 2021 until her contract was terminated in August 2022. In court documents, she claims that her refusal to drink with or have sex with Jason led her professional situation to “deteriorate.”

    “While recording music, Derulo informed Plaintiff that if she wanted to be successful in the ‘this business’ (aka, the music industry), Plaintiff would be required to partake in ‘goat skin and fish scales,’ which is a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, goat blood and doing cocaine,” the lawsuit claims, further alleging that “sexual acts” were thus demanded from Emaza in order for Jason to fulfill his role as “ mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator.”

    NBC News reported that Emaza found the definition of "goat skin" through online research. BuzzFeed could not verify a definition of "goat skin." There are some instances of Haitian voodoo rituals involving animal sacrifice, but they do not appear to involve sex. Fish scale is a type of cocaine. 

    Furthermore, according to the documents, the "explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for success" was reportedly later "reinforced" by Jason. Emaza said that she met another female singer who claimed that Jason was “on some fuck shit” with her. The lawsuit further claims that Jason pressured Emaza into drinking "inappropriately large amounts of alcohol" and that he yelled and "charged" at her on separate occasions.

    "I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Emaza said in an interview with NBC News before filing the lawsuit. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.” A representative for Jason did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

    After news of the lawsuit emerged, Jason posted a video statement on his Instagram. "I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful," he began.

    He continued, "I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you, deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless."

    Emaza is seeking a jury trial.