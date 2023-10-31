"I Love Them But What In The World Are They Wearing": People Are Reacting To Kristin Chenoweth And Idina Menzel's "Wicked" Reunion Outfits

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel reunited for the 20th anniversary of Wicked last night, and the red carpet photos are going ever so slightly viral.

Closeup of Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
After all, we've had fairly few red carpets lately with the SAG-AFTRA strike. So thanks, Broadway! Feast your eyes on these looks!

Closeup of Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
Idina's festive coat is from Azzi & Osta, and originally came without the bow/ribbon/belt tied around her waist.

Closeup of Idina Menzel in a long coat dress with belt
As for Kristin's dress, I couldn't find who designed it — but my god, look at those heels!

Closeup of Kristin Chenoweth wearing a strapless ruffled dress with platform heels
Now, it goes without saying that these two beautiful women obviously still look great — but when lil' jokey-jokes were made, I did laugh:

In short:

&quot;I love them but what in the world are they wearing&quot;
