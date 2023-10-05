Francia Raisa Said That Donating A Kidney To Selena Gomez Has "Nothing" To Do With Their Current Relationship

“Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow," Francia continued, adding that Selena's candor with her mental health had inspired her when it came to navigating her own mental health in the public eye. "I am really happy in my career now and my endeavor. I don’t know if I would be able to do that if I didn’t really take some time for myself and figure out what the hell was going on with me, because I wasn’t okay."