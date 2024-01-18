Emily Ratajkowski Spoke About Her Changing Attitudes Around Her Body And Choice Feminism

Emily Ratajkowski spoke about getting Botox and her changing attitudes toward her body in a new profile.
The model and writer has been candid about using Botox in the past, saying on her podcast that she first used the injectable at age 27. "It's so normal. I mean, I was terrified. But I was also like, everybody looks fucking great. My best friends were getting Botox and I wanted to try it," she later told Refinery29. She further denied trying any other injectable or surgery, adding, "I have a particular face and look and don't like the idea of messing with it. But I like Botox."
“I get Botox,” Emily said in a recent interview with Glamour when discussing the topic of aging. "But I like my face to move, though."
"My face still moves, which I am quite proud of, but I’m not scared to use what’s out there," she continued.
Since giving birth to her son almost three years ago, Emily noted that her relationship with her body has broadly changed. “It changed the surface-level relationship I had with my image and my body, where it was just this thing to be looked at and it was either doing a good job or a bad job in that regard," she said. "Now I see it as this amazing vessel that actually knows a lot more than me in some ways.”
Part of this aligns with Emily's broader reevaluation and ultimate criticism of the idea of choice feminism. “In the past two years, how I feel is I just care a whole lot less what people think,” she said.
Emily continued, "So, if I am in a certain type of mood where I want to post something or wear something that I could be judged for because it’s quote-unquote ‘desperate,’ I’m a little bit like, ‘Well, that’s where I’m at.’ I’ve learned to prioritize my own happiness, probably because of my son. I feel I have bigger fish to fry than caring about the politics of whether or not I’m appealing to the male gaze in a given moment."