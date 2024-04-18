Here's What We Know About The Jurors On Trump's Criminal Trial

Former Juror #4.

Another seated juror, an IT professional, was dismissed on the same day after the prosecution raised concerns that he may have lied in his answers about being accused or convicted of a crime. They found a man of the same name who had been arrested for tearing down posters "pertaining to the political right" in the '90s, as well as a family member who may have been connected with an agreement with the Manhattan district attorney’s office (aka Trump's prosecution). It's unknown whether or not he was connected to these things, as he was questioned off-microphone, but he was dismissed.

