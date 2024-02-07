Dakota Johnson Gave A Hilarious 4 Word Response When Asked About Her Infamous "Ellen" Interview

Dakota Johnson addressed how her rather sarcastic sense of humor can sometimes get her in...hot water.
Take, for example, when Dakota appeared on the Ellen show back in 2019 and Ellen tried to claim that she hadn't been invited to Dakota's 30th birthday party. Her immortal response? "That's not the truth Ellen."
Dakota also recently went viral for a moment in an interview where she said, “I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.”
"I said I could easily sleep 14 hours. I didn’t say that I sleep 14 hours every night," Dakota told L'Officiel in a new interview. "I have a job. There’s no way that I could do my job and do that. So clearly something is amiss with that. I do love sleeping, but I didn’t say that."
"I think I’m beginning to understand that sarcasm doesn’t translate to journalists these days, or embellishment. I just have to be more literal, I guess," she continued.
When the interviewer noted that other actors seldom display their sense of humor, Dakota replied, "They learn and I don’t. [...] I’m dramatic. I’m an actress. I don’t know."
Then, the conversation turned to the infamous Ellen interview — to which Dakota simply said, "It will haunt me."