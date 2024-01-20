What I mean by “just right” is that having OCD, to me, means being incredibly uncomfortable with the idea of uncertainty — so it is bound to come up in times of transition. One thing me and my partner have discussed recently in therapy is that moving will exacerbate this — I don’t want things to be messy and in boxes, I want them to be where they should be. I can spend hours making lists and mentally going over floor plans without even realizing I’ve lost sleep. That's the good thing about therapy: it forces you to make time for introspection.