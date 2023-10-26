"People Need To Hear My Side": Blac Chyna Just Spoke At Length About The Whole Kylie Jenner–Tyga Relationship

Blac Chyna, now known by her name of Angela White, spoke at length about the murky relationship timeline between Tyga and Kylie Jenner.
For context, Angela and Tyga dated for three years in the early '10s and have a son together, King Cairo, now 11.
Now, Kylie and Tyga reportedly met in 2011 at Kendall Jenner's 16th birthday party, when Kylie was 14 years old and he was almost 22. He was filmed offering Kylie a shot at her 17th birthday and even allegedly threw her a party — days before Angela and Tyga officially called off their engagement.
Shortly after, Kris Jenner denied that the two were dating. However, in the year that followed, Tyga appeared to allude to their romance in a now-deleted post, and the pair traveled to France together. "Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old," older sister Khloé Kardashian said at the time when asked about the age gap in their relationship. "It’s a rare circumstance, so let’s treat this as a special case." However, Tyga did deny that he was dating Kylie during this time.
Days after her 18th birthday, Kylie and Tyga were spotted holding hands in Mexico. Later that month, the video for "Stimulated" — which starred Kylie — was released, including lyrics like, "They say she young, I should've waited / She a big girl, dog, when she stimulated." Angela has previously implied that the two did not wait until Kylie was 18, but quickly walked it back.
In an episode of The Viall Files, Angela said that she and Tyga first met when she was working in a strip club and that he later put her in his music video for "Rack City." She said of him at the time, "He was really sweet and really charming."
When asked why they split, she replied, "I feel like it ran its course, and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which I think she was like 16 or something. We was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it."
Angela was then asked how she found out that Tyga and Kylie were talking, to which she replied, "The same way everybody else did: the internet."
She further alleged that she knew it was true when "Tyga's friends threw me outside of his house." She explained, "They packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time. I never used to talk about these things, but I'm like, you know what? I think I'm kind of done with all that, and people need to hear my side."
Angela said that she and Kim Kardashian were even friends at the time: "That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me, and I never really talked about this until today. Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community. And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage, and then everybody came at me and started attacking me."
Angela continued, "It's like, nobody's seeing the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody — Kim — and then her little sister, which she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé, and then I get attacked. And it's like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."
Shortly afterward, Rob Kardashian DM'd her, she said, and they struck up a relationship. "I started talking to him and I'm like, 'OK, this guy is actually really cool.' We just fell in love and we had Dream," she said, further alleging that she and Tyga are currently in a custody battle.
Representatives for Tyga did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed's request for comment. You can listen to the full Viall Files episode here.