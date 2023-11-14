Skip To Content
    Billie Eilish Revealed Which Of Her Songs Is Partially About Olivia Rodrigo

    "I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me," Billie added with a laugh.

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Billie Eilish revealed that she wrote a song partially inspired by Olivia Rodrigo.

    Closeup of Billie Eilish giving the peace sign
    Rb / GC Images

    Of course, Olivia is just over a year younger than Billie and similarly hit huge success as a teenager. Olivia previously described Billie as "really sweet and supportive" when it came to industry advice.

    Closeup of Olivia Rodrigo on the red carpet
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Speaking to the LA Times about Olivia, Billie said, "I think everybody’s experiences are so individual."

    Closeup of Billie Eilish smiling
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    "Nobody has had anybody else’s life, you know? But I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia," she continued.

    Closeup of Billie and Olivia
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Variety

    "I have a song called ‘Goldwing’ from my last album that’s kind of about her. I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me,” Billie added with a laugh.

    Olivia with Billie and another person
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Interscope Records

    In case you've never heard the song "Goldwing," it includes lyrics such as "Go home, don't tell / Anyone what you are / You're sacred and they're starved / And their art is gettin' dark / And there you are to tear apart."

    Screenshot of &quot;Goldwing&quot; lyrics
    Genius / Via genius.com

    “Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child,” Billie continued. “I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her. And I feel that way to everyone.” In fact, Billie added that Ariana Greenblatt — the teenager who plays Sasha in Barbie — is "16, and I literally want to cry about her sometimes."

    Closeup of Billie and Olivia surrounded by people at an event
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Variety

    “I just see myself in all these young girls. And it’s the girls, man. Boys can handle themselves. They’re dudes — they don’t have to deal with it like we do," Billie said. “I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them.”

    Olivia Rodrigo
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Spotify

    You can read the full interview with Billie here.