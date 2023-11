Billie Eilish Revealed Which Of Her Songs Is Partially About Olivia Rodrigo

“Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child,” Billie continued. “I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her. And I feel that way to everyone.” In fact, Billie added that Ariana Greenblatt — the teenager who plays Sasha in Barbie — is "16, and I literally want to cry about her sometimes."