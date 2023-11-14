Billie Eilish Revealed Which Of Her Songs Is Partially About Olivia Rodrigo

Of course, Olivia is just over a year younger than Billie and similarly hit huge success as a teenager. Olivia previously described Billie as "really sweet and supportive" when it came to industry advice.
Speaking to the LA Times about Olivia, Billie said, "I think everybody’s experiences are so individual."
"Nobody has had anybody else’s life, you know? But I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia," she continued.
"I have a song called ‘Goldwing’ from my last album that’s kind of about her. I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me,” Billie added with a laugh.
In case you've never heard the song "Goldwing," it includes lyrics such as "Go home, don't tell / Anyone what you are / You're sacred and they're starved / And their art is gettin' dark / And there you are to tear apart."
“Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child,” Billie continued. “I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her. And I feel that way to everyone.” In fact, Billie added that Ariana Greenblatt — the teenager who plays Sasha in Barbie — is "16, and I literally want to cry about her sometimes."
“I just see myself in all these young girls. And it’s the girls, man. Boys can handle themselves. They’re dudes — they don’t have to deal with it like we do," Billie said. “I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them.”