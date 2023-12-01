Skip To Content
    It Looks Like Bhad Bhabie Just Revealed She's Pregnant

    Looks like there's about to be a new...bhabie on the way (sorry).

    Bhad Bhabie seemingly revealed that she's pregnant with her first child.

    The rapper and internet creator, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, first shot to viral fame in 2016 with her much-memed "cash me outside" appearance on the Dr. Phil show. The 20-year-old further creates content on OnlyFans, revealing just weeks ago that she made over $38.6 million pre-tax in less than a year.

    Bhad has been linked with a man named Le Vaughn, whose name she appears to have tattooed on her collarbone. She sparked pregnancy rumors yesterday, after the two were pictured in Los Angeles.

    Well, Bhad appeared to confirm the rumors by taking to her Instagram with two selfies where she sported a Bhabie bump:

    Time really flies, huh!