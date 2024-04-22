Beyoncé Showed Her Natural Hair: "I've Chosen Color Over Perms Or Relaxers"

Beyoncé gave fans a look at her natural hair while promoting her new line, CÉCRED.
The artist seemingly seldom wears solely her natural hair, opting for many wigs and extensions over the years. Her hairstylist, Neal Farinah, has offered behind-the-scenes glimpses over time — and who could forget Bey's pixie chop in 2013?
In a new video posted to her Instagram, Beyoncé showed several CÉCRED products being used on her hair. "I'm really proud of the quality," she said. "The stigma and misconception is that people that wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair. That's bullshit, because it ain't nobody business!"
"I like to blow dry my hair on medium heat because I try to stay away from as much heat as possible — and using the old school pressing comb. I've chosen color over perms or relaxers," she continued, claiming that her hair has "never been so moisturized" using these products.
In the caption, Bey called the video something from the "archives" and added, "Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing CÉCRED's products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but CÉCRED is here."