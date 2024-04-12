Ariana Grande Posted A Pic With Ethan Slater Onto Her Instagram For The First Time

Ethan Slater has been soft launched on Ariana Grande's Instagram grid.
The couple met on the set of the upcoming Wicked movie, with things confirmed to be romantic last July. The pairing received a lot of attention given the timing of Ethan and Ariana's respective divorces, as neither had filed at the time of the news.
Well, Ariana shared a carousel of photos from her attendance at CinemaCon, where she and other cast members had been to promote Wicked.
Nestled in there was a picture of Ariana and Ethan posing with their cast members, which she captioned on her story, "My heart."
Jeff Goldblum shared another angle of the pic, if that wasn't enough:
Ethan and Ariana were then seen post-Con at dinner getting rather cozy, so looks like the couple are still going strong.