Aaron Taylor-Johnson Seemingly Defended Getting Married To Sam Taylor-Johnson So Young, Despite Their 23-Year Age Gap

Throughout the interview, Aaron spoke highly of his “four gorgeous daughters” and his reluctance to take on a television limited series — as it would mean being away from home for too long. Of his daughters being born, he said, “You realize it’s your job to protect the purest, most innocent thing that’s come into the world. And it’s your duty to be their role model. You are going to be reflected in their choices later on in life, from who their partners are to how they carry themselves in the world.”