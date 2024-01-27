29 Toys That'll Boost Your Kid's Brains *And* Keep 'Em Entertained

Watch a YouTube video that the author made — it's where the screenshot above came from! It's best for ages 10+.

One reviewer says it covers everything to help your video look professional: from the "Lego walk" so your mini figures look "real", to building extra props and sets from your Lego collection, to changing the heads to different facial expressions to show emotion.

Promising review: "My son was given this for Christmas, along with an Amazon Fire tablet from Santa. It sparked quite an interest, and several hours and hundreds of photos later, he created a five-minute film that was very fun and entertaining to watch! This book gave him the foundation that he needed to learn stop motion and allowed him to apply the basics to his very own Lego movie. A great tool to have along with a tablet device for kids who complain often they are bored!" —Elle N

