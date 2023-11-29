30 Toys That'll Make Your Kids Smarter

It comes with a posing rod, six different backgrounds, a phone stand, a couple of mini figures, a bunch of accessories, and 64 pages of fun-to-follow instructions.

Promising review: "Great fun with good ideas. Imaginative play and story lines to photograph. Wish backgrounds were a little larger and more of them. As a grandma having as much fun as my grandson setting up and photographing action scenes." —olga

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with next-day delivery, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get it from Amazon for $20.80.