35 Genius Products I, A Shopping Editor, Had Never Seen Before, So You Probably Haven’t Either

Promising Review: "We LOVE our drying mat. It's larger than most typical drying mats, at least the ones used to dry your dishes on, and I'm glad I can finally stop using a bunch of towels all over my kitchen counter to hold dishes. It's a firm board so I can stack things much easier on it. It absorbs really quickly, doesn't hold a smell, and looks great in our kitchen. We are so pleased with how durable it is and I know it will last us a really long time. Can't wait to invite guests over so I can show them how amazing it is!" —Kindle Customer



Get it from Amazon for $57.78.

Me Mother Earth is a Las Vegas-based small biz that makes low-waste and/or long-lasting plastic-free products for your home.

