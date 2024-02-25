35 Genius Products I, A Shopping Editor, Had Never Seen Before, So You Probably Haven’t Either

1. A quick-dry diatomaceous clay stone bath mat that practically sucks up excess water *without* getting squishy (and eventually moldy-smelling) like a fabric mat or slippery like the wood mats can get, even if you slosh water all over it. And it's multifunctional: people love it under their pet's water bowl and even as a dish drying mat, too!!
Promising Review: "We LOVE our drying mat. It's larger than most typical drying mats, at least the ones used to dry your dishes on, and I'm glad I can finally stop using a bunch of towels all over my kitchen counter to hold dishes. It's a firm board so I can stack things much easier on it. It absorbs really quickly, doesn't hold a smell, and looks great in our kitchen. We are so pleased with how durable it is and I know it will last us a really long time. Can't wait to invite guests over so I can show them how amazing it is!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $57.78.
Me Mother Earth is a Las Vegas-based small biz that makes low-waste and/or long-lasting plastic-free products for your home.
2. A "silent" chew toy so your beloved puppy can expend soooo much energy squeaking it over and over with joy but you (thank goodness) don't have to hear the incessant noise. Phew.
Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.
Get it from Amazon for $13.68+ (available in six styles and two sizes).
3. A pair of machine-washable Flat Socks, which slip into your shoe on top of your insoles to soak up your sweat and help prevent stinky feet, even if you don't like wearing regular socks or they just don't work style-wise with your shoes. Simply trim to size!
Promising review: "Perfect substitute for no socks! If you don't want to wear any socks, this is the way to go! Easy to wash and lasts a long time!" —Jennifer S.
Get them from Amazon for $11.73+ (available in two sizes and five prints).
4. An oyster-like double-sided pan so you can get perfectly cooked over-easy eggs every time because you won't accidentally bust the yolk trying to flip 'em (me 90% of the time). It works great for pancakes, frittatas, omelets, quesadillas...and literally anything that needs flipping!
Promising review: "I had a similar pan for years but the handle eventually broke off and I was really missing it. This pan is even better, because the top will stay open at a 90-degree angle while pouring in pancake batter or whatever. Anything that needs to be flipped is great in this pan. I often make grilled cheese sandwiches in it. It's not good for volume cooking, but I only cook for one or two so it is fine. Another improvement over my old one is that the two pieces fit tighter together when closed, so batter or eggs or whatever don't have a chance to leak out when flipping. Finally, the price was very reasonable." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.19.
5. A highly adjustable, stretchy, front-closing bra designed specifically for anyone with limited mobility — it has six different ways you can put it on, including stepping into it or putting it on with one hand like a jacket, plus soft velcro for easy adjusting and front-adjustable straps, so you can get the comfy fit you want independently.
Promising review: "As a disabled occupational therapist, this is a GAME CHANGER for myself as a disabled person and the clients I support.
The TLDR: Amazing quality and versatility; built for many body types and super comfy!
THE EXTENDED TRUTH: having multiple options for donning this bra is what makes this the ultimate bra. It’s universal, brings out the natural shape of the breasts, and really packs a punch for confidence. It’s amazing how something like this can make such an impact for disabled people — oh, the spoons I have saved just stepping into this bra versus fussing with clasps using tremoring hands! It’s obvious some critical, thoughtful creativity went into the design of this bra and whoever wears it will feel the confidence of taking back some independence. Sleek, comfortable, and worth every penny." —Lindsey N.
Get it from Springrose for $73.99 (available in band sizes 32–46, two cup sizes, either B–D or DD–F, and two colors).
6. A set of four silicone wineglass dishwasher clips to secure your favorite stemware in place to avoid chips and cracks. They even work for champagne flutes and large red wine glasses! The silicone means the clips securely latch onto a variety of stem thicknesses, so you don't have to worry if it'll fit yours.
Promising review: "Had a hard time finding wine glass holders for my dishwasher. My previous dishwasher had built in holders but my current dishwasher does not. I got tired of having wine glasses break during dish washing cycles. These holders are sturdy and fit the bill for standard glasses. They can fold up when not in use. I would not use them for expensive Waterford crystal wine glasses but they are perfect for everyday glasses. A must have for wine drinkers!" —Alicia
Get them from Amazon for $15.
Wine Wash is a woman-owned small business!
7. Some rainbow acrylic wall shelves designed for displaying kids' books at the kids level, but that would also make gorgeous decor in your grown-up room too. Yeah, shelves like this are nothing that new, but the *RAINBOW*? Brilliant, literally.
Promising review: "These shelves are SO cool. Exactly what I expected and wanted. Really lovely product! The iridescence is exactly how I hoped it would be in real life. Thanks to the shop owner!" —Sasha Melody
Get two shelves from Kinderoo Interiors on Etsy for $99.83 (also available in sets of 3 and 4).
Kinderoo Interiors is a UK-based small business run by Tayla, a children's interior designer who also sells a selection of products she uses in her designs!
8. A vacuum LED light that'll reveal every last bit of dust, all the crumbs your toddler left behind, the litter your beloved cats tracked in, and all kinds of otherwise invisible grime on your floors. Some of the latest and greatest vacs have this built-in — but why not save $ and upgrade the vac you already have with a stick-on version?
9. An adjustable universal travel harness seat — if you're kiddo's six months or more, it'll turn pretty much any restaurant chair into a secure chair, even if you end up at a restaurant that has...zero high chairs (like, why, tho).
It also would work well at friends or relatives houses if they don't have little ones or a high chair!
Promising review: "This thing was amazing! I give it 10 stars — it fit every type of chair we encountered on our Kenyan vacation! Kept our toddler controlled and made feeding on the go so easy. Very lightweight and packable, a vacation must-have!" —Kireme1
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
Liuliuby is a New York-based small business that specializes in stroller and car seat accessories.
10. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair to miraculously transform your impossibly dried out, peeling, bleeding, chapped lips literally overnight — and all thanks to the smarts behind the smart ingredients like beeswax and shea butter for the super effective Working Hand and Healthy Feet creams.
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A window seat BevLedge for the next time you're on a flight. It securely hooks onto the window, giving you an easy spot to stash cups of liquid even when you're moving your tray table up and down — idk about you, but I do that at *least* twice per flight! This will save the annoyance.
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seat mate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
BevLedge carries all sorts of travel stuff. And it's a small business!!
12. A car backseat organizer that slips onto the two headrest rods and stuff full with all your favorite chips, drinks, and music/movie accessories. It both A) keeps everything super accessible but out of your face and B) makes it super simple to just look at what's there and head out!
Never suffer the ill will of an angered toddler again (at least, not because they're hungry); with this, you'll always have snack ready when 3 p.m. rolls around, even if errands are taking longer than usual.
Promising review: "These are worth their weight in gold when you’re traveling with kids and pets! They are sturdy and well made, very simple to use and install, and to take out for cleaning if you have an inevitable spill. They keep everything neat and out of reach of the dogs. They are an attractive design that looks nice as well — they don’t look cheap. Everyone’s drinks and snacks stay nice and stable even on curvy back roads. We are all very pleased with how well these work for us!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
13. Self-heating soothing foot masks filled with the soothing scents of lavender and mint essential oils as well as hydrating Epsom salts to give your tootsies a break: if you're going to have a day where you walk just, like, a LOT, slipping on a pair of these in the evening will feel simply amazing.
14. A refillable rollerball sunscreen sponge applicator perfect if you have squirmy kiddos you insist on covering with a thick layer of properly rubbed-in SPF that gets reapplied on a regular basis (literally will be the same with my kids). Fast? Check. Effectively covers every inch? Check. Kind of fun? Well, we'll let you decide if that deserves a full or half check.
Promising review: "Used for the first time today on my 7-year-old. For the first time in his life, he actually enjoyed having sunscreen applied to his skin! Very easy to use and not messy at all. Extremely pleased with this purchase!" —amyj
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in eight colors and in multipacks).