    Yvonne Orji From "Insecure" Revealed She's Still A Virgin At 39 Years Old, And Here's How People Reacted

    "I love this for her."

    Mychal Thompson
    Yvonne Orji just spilled the tea — on herself.

    Close-up of Yvonne at a media event smiling
    Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

    The 39-year-old comedian and actor has been relatively open about her personal life, but some folks, like Chelsea Handler, are barely catching up.

    Close-up of Yvonne at a media event smiling
    Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

    A clip from a Sept. 7 episode of iHeartRadio's Dear Chelsea podcast has made the rounds of the internet, and everyone's learning a tiny detail about Yvonne's sex life, or lack thereof.

    Close-up of Chelsea on a talk show smiling
    NBC / Noam Galai / NBC via Getty Images

    In the episode "You're Not for Everybody With Yvonne Orji," the actor talked to Chelsea about hearing God's voice, significant risks that eventually paid off, why she's afraid to date, and one juicy detail about her not-so-active sex life.

    You probably know Yvonne from her Emmy-nominated role as the sex-positive, tell-it-like-it-is lawyer Molly Carter on HBO's Insecure.

    Yvonne in a scene from Insecure
    Merie W. Wallace / HBO

    But she also played Stacy in a few episodes of the aptly titled Jane the Virgin.

    Yvonne in a scene from Jane the Virgin
    The CW

    She was the voice of Norville Rogers's girlfriend, Gigi, in Max's Velma. Coincidentally, this 14th incarnation of the Scooby-Doo franchise didn't call him Shaggy.

    The animated characters in Velma
    HBO

    After these roles, two HBO comedy specials, and several hilarious movies, Yvonne let Chelsea in on a tiny surprise — to people who didn't pay close attention or read her book.

    Close-up of Yvonne in a knit shorts outfit and glasses
    Anna Webber / Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila

    This is how the interaction went down. About 15 minutes into the episode, Chelsea randomly asked, "Are you still a virgin?"

    Chelsea with headphones, asking the question
    @chelseahandler / Via instagram.com

    Yvonne responded with a strong, "I am."

    Close-up of Yvonne on the podcast
    @chelseahandler / Via instagram.com

    Then Chelsea lost it, shouting, "Oh my god! I love this. This is the most original guest we ever had on! And what are you, 39?"

    Close-up of Chelsea on the podcast reacting
    @chelseahandler / Via instagram.com

    "I am," Yvonne responded again.

    Close-up of Yvonne on the podcast
    @chelseahandler / Via instagram.com

    Chelsea finally said what people might be thinking: "That dam is going to break one day, baby. And let me tell you—"

    Close-up of Chelsea on the podcast reacting
    @chelseahandler / Via instagram.com

    Then Yvonne joked that while people want to pray for her, she suggested they "pray for him" because whoever her partner is will have to deal with all of her pent-up sexual energy.

    Close-up of Yvonne on the podcast
    @chelseahandler / Via instagram.com

    "You're going to hit your sexual peak when you start having sex, so yeah, you're going to need a couple of men, probably," Chelsea added.

    Close-up of Chelsea on the podcast
    @chelseahandler / Via instagram.com

    "Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory," Yvonne joked.

    Close-up of Yvonne on the podcast
    @chelseahandler / Via instagram.com

    The hilarious interaction may have happened a couple of months ago, but since it went viral, people, primarily women, are praising Yvonne for her choice:

    Comment: Wow that awesome says a lot about her and because she saved herself God is gonna keep blessing and when she do find the right one God is going to prosper her with a beautiful family
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment; Not y&#x27;all being mad cuz she kept her virginity just cuz y&#x27;all didn&#x27;t or will not doesn&#x27;t mean she can&#x27;t
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: RESPECT!
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: This a flex idc what y&#x27;all say
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: All these toys out here, she isn&#x27;t missing a THING (with laughing emoji)
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: I bet she a lot more happier and it&#x27;s not wearing her down yall think sex is everth
    @themelaninshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: Smartest woman alive (with crying-laughing emoji) sis ain&#x27;t missing out
    @themelaninshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: Normalize this
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: I feel seen
    @theshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: I&#x27;m happy for her, she&#x27;s not missing anything honestly
    @themelaninshaderoom / Via instagram.com
    Comment: I love this for her (with applause emojis) People don&#x27;t understand the value of saving yourself and look too much at the &quot;religious&quot; view of it when God is really trying to spare us from heartbreak and other people&#x27;s demons
    @themelaninshaderoom / Via instagram.com

    Listen to the full episode of Dear Chelsea on all available platforms.