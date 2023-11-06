The 39-year-old comedian and actor has been relatively open about her personal life, but some folks, like Chelsea Handler, are barely catching up.
A clip from a Sept. 7 episode of iHeartRadio's Dear Chelsea podcast has made the rounds of the internet, and everyone's learning a tiny detail about Yvonne's sex life, or lack thereof.
You probably know Yvonne from her Emmy-nominated role as the sex-positive, tell-it-like-it-is lawyer Molly Carter on HBO's Insecure.
But she also played Stacy in a few episodes of the aptly titled Jane the Virgin.
She was the voice of Norville Rogers's girlfriend, Gigi, in Max's Velma. Coincidentally, this 14th incarnation of the Scooby-Doo franchise didn't call him Shaggy.
After these roles, two HBO comedy specials, and several hilarious movies, Yvonne let Chelsea in on a tiny surprise — to people who didn't pay close attention or read her book.
This is how the interaction went down. About 15 minutes into the episode, Chelsea randomly asked, "Are you still a virgin?"
Yvonne responded with a strong, "I am."
Then Chelsea lost it, shouting, "Oh my god! I love this. This is the most original guest we ever had on! And what are you, 39?"
"I am," Yvonne responded again.
Chelsea finally said what people might be thinking: "That dam is going to break one day, baby. And let me tell you—"
Then Yvonne joked that while people want to pray for her, she suggested they "pray for him" because whoever her partner is will have to deal with all of her pent-up sexual energy.
"You're going to hit your sexual peak when you start having sex, so yeah, you're going to need a couple of men, probably," Chelsea added.
"Yvonne went from being a virgin to polyamory," Yvonne joked.
The hilarious interaction may have happened a couple of months ago, but since it went viral, people, primarily women, are praising Yvonne for her choice:
