    Here's How Fans Are Reacting To "X-Men '97," The New Animated Series

    "Is it too early to say that X-Men '97 is one of the best things that Marvel Studios has ever produced?"

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨🚨 Spoiler alert! 🚨🚨

    X-Men '97 premiered on Disney+ on March 20, and comic book fans and millennials everywhere are ecstatic.

    Marvel Animation / Courtesy Marvel Animation

    Marvel Animations' all-new series is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, which originally aired from 1992 to 1997. Now it's back and better than ever.

    Animated characters from X-Men sitting and standing in a high-tech command center
    Marvel Animation / Courtesy Marvel Animation

    This new series picks up where the '90s show left off — with returning characters, voice actors, and action-packed sequences, and the fans are showing their love for nostalgia.

    Fans are praising everything from the iconic series' opening theme, details of the heroes' epic superpowers, and the stories that bring attention to real-life past and present social justice issues.

    Animated X-Men characters standing heroically, including Cyclops in the center
    Marvel Animation / Courtesy Marvel Animation

    Here are the best reactions to X-Men '97 so far:

    Of course, there are a few minor spoilers. You were warned.

    You can stream X-Men '97 on Disney+.

    New episodes drop every Wednesday.