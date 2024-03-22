Here's How Fans Are Reacting To "X-Men '97," The New Animated Series

🚨🚨 Spoiler alert! 🚨🚨
X-Men '97 premiered on Disney+ on March 20, and comic book fans and millennials everywhere are ecstatic.
Marvel Animations' all-new series is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, which originally aired from 1992 to 1997. Now it's back and better than ever.
Fans are praising everything from the iconic series' opening theme, details of the heroes' epic superpowers, and the stories that bring attention to real-life past and present social justice issues.
Here are the best reactions to X-Men '97 so far:
Of course, there are a few minor spoilers. You were warned.