    Victoria Beckham Went Makeup-Free For Her "Morning Skincare Routine," And People Are Suspicious

    This is so Posh Spice-coded that it's comical.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Victoria Beckham revealed her "morning skincare routine," and the internet is mad suspicious.

    Closeup of Victoria Beckham
    Marc Piasecki / GC Images

    The fashion designer and mogul mother gave fans a sneak peek into the makeup-free routine she does "twice a day, every single day." The responses were filled with skepticism and a bombastic side-eye.

    Closeup of Victoria Beckham
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

    Remember when Victoria tried to convince us that her family was working class, and her husband, David Beckham, shamelessly called her out? Twice!? According to fans, this "makeup-free" routine gives that type of energy.

    Netflix / Via Twitter: @mihailo____

    On Saturday, the 49-year-old walked through a quick Instagram tutorial with her Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

    Victoria Beckham with her products
    Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

    It started off reasonably casual. "So I'm here in New York, I just cleansed my face," Victoria said. "I've got no makeup on, and I'm going to show you what I do every day, what is part of my skincare routine."

    Closeup of Victoria Beckham
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    Dressed in her white robe and towel-wrapped head, she applied each product individually to show that it takes good work to be Mrs. David Beckham.

    First, she applied the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum. "And what I love about this power serum is it's not sticky at all," Victoria said. "I like to really pay a lot of attention to the eye area. Because what it does is hydrate."

    Closeup of Victoria Beckham
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    "I like to really, really push it into the skin."

    Closeup of Victoria Beckham
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    She even joked the products help with "bloating," probably from her drinking "too much wine possibly."

    Closeup of Victoria Beckham
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    Next, she applied the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. "Never forget the neck. And what I love, see how this gives a natural shine to the skin? Look at that. It's so pretty."

    &quot;It&#x27;s so pretty.&quot;
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    "And this is what I do twice a day, every single day," Victoria finished. "I'm now prepped and ready to apply my makeup."

    &quot;I&#x27;m now prepped and ready to apply my makeup&quot;
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    But wait! Despite Victoria claiming that she would finally apply the makeup, many fans quickly called out the beauty maven for possibly deceiving all her viewers.

    NBC / Via media.giphy.com

    I'm not a Vicky Becks truther by any means, but I had to highlight some of the most interesting responses to her "makeup-free" morning routine. Here's what folks are saying:

    &quot;There is makeup in the area.&quot;
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham
    &quot;Oh it&#x27;s so obvs she has concealer on&quot;
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham
    &quot;No make up other than concealer&quot;
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham
    &quot;Yeah yeaa noo make up&quot;
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham
    &quot;Am I the only one who sees obvious eye makeup?&quot;
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham
    &quot;No eyeshadow and masacara??&quot;
    @victoriabeckham / Via Instagram: @victoriabeckham

    Honestly, I love her with or without working-class makeup. Do your thing, Ms. Victoria!