Victoria Beckham Went Makeup-Free For Her "Morning Skincare Routine," And People Are Suspicious

Victoria Beckham revealed her "morning skincare routine," and the internet is mad suspicious.
The fashion designer and mogul mother gave fans a sneak peek into the makeup-free routine she does "twice a day, every single day." The responses were filled with skepticism and a bombastic side-eye.
Remember when Victoria tried to convince us that her family was working class, and her husband, David Beckham, shamelessly called her out? Twice!? According to fans, this "makeup-free" routine gives that type of energy.
On Saturday, the 49-year-old walked through a quick Instagram tutorial with her Victoria Beckham Beauty products.
It started off reasonably casual. "So I'm here in New York, I just cleansed my face," Victoria said. "I've got no makeup on, and I'm going to show you what I do every day, what is part of my skincare routine."
First, she applied the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum. "And what I love about this power serum is it's not sticky at all," Victoria said. "I like to really pay a lot of attention to the eye area. Because what it does is hydrate."
"I like to really, really push it into the skin."
She even joked the products help with "bloating," probably from her drinking "too much wine possibly."
Next, she applied the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. "Never forget the neck. And what I love, see how this gives a natural shine to the skin? Look at that. It's so pretty."
"And this is what I do twice a day, every single day," Victoria finished. "I'm now prepped and ready to apply my makeup."
But wait! Despite Victoria claiming that she would finally apply the makeup, many fans quickly called out the beauty maven for possibly deceiving all her viewers.
I'm not a Vicky Becks truther by any means, but I had to highlight some of the most interesting responses to her "makeup-free" morning routine. Here's what folks are saying:
Honestly, I love her with or without working-class makeup. Do your thing, Ms. Victoria!