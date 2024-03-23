Skip To Content
    I Used AI To Reveal What TV Characters Who Suffered Untimely Deaths Would Look Like If They Survived, And I Literally Started Crying

    Imagine if your favorite TV characters had a happy ending in Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and other devastating shows.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨🚨Spoiler Alert!🚨🚨

    When TV shows kill off my favorite characters, a little bit of me dies with them — so what if we had a chance to see them all live long, happy lives? So, I asked AI what these short-lived TV characters would look like if they had a chance to grow old and happy.

    Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

    1. Lord Eddard Stark from Game of Thrones:

    Lord Eddard Stark
    HBO

    Here's Ned after a long, happy life:

    AI Lord Eddard Stark

    And here's Ned side-by-side:

    2. Carl Grimes from the The Walking Dead:

    Screenshot from &quot;The Walking Dead
    AMC

    Here's Carl after a long, happy life:

    AI Carl Grimes

    And here's Carl side-by-side:

    3. Derek Shepherd from Grey's Anatomy:

    Screenshot from &quot;Grey&#x27;s Anatomy&quot;
    Abc / ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Here's Dr. Shepherd after a long, happy life:

    AI Derek Shepherd

    And here's Dr. Shepherd side-by-side:

    4. Glenn Rhee from The Walking Dead:

    Glenn from The Walking Dead looks concerned in a forest scene
    AMC

    Here's Glenn after a long, happy life:

    AI Glenn Rhee

    And here's Glenn side-by-side:

    5. Sam from The Last of Us:

    Screenshot from &quot;The Last of Us&quot;
    HBO

    Here's Sam after a long, happy life:

    AI Sam

    And here's Sam side-by-side:

    6. Candy Ferocity from Pose:

    Screenshot from &quot;Pose&quot;
    / ©FX Networks/Courtesy:Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    Here's Candy after a long, happy life:

    AI Candy Ferocity

    And here's Candy side-by-side:

    7. Jax Teller from Sons of Anarchy:

    Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller in &quot;Sons of Anarchy,&quot; wearing a black leather vest with patches
    Fx Networks / Â©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Here's Jax after a long, happy life:

    AI Jax Teller

    And here's Jax side-by-side:

    8. Robb Stark from Game of Thrones:

    Screenshot from &quot;Game of Thrones&quot;
    HBO

    Here's Robb after a long, happy life:

    AI Robb Stark

    And here's Robb side-by-side:

    9. Dean Winchester from Supernatural:

    Jensen Ackles in a plaid shirt and jacket, smiling slightly, from the TV show Supernatural
    CW

    Here's Dean after a long, happy life:

    AI Dean Winchester

    And here's Dean side-by-side:

    10. Lyanna Mormont from Game of Thrones:

    Screenshot from &quot;Game of Thrones&quot;
    HBO

    Here's Lyanna after a long, happy life:

    AI Lyanna Mormont

    And here's Lyanna side-by-side:

    11. Eddie Munson from Stranger Things:

    Joseph Quinn portraying Eddie Munson in a scene, with a focused expression and curly hair
    Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2022

    Here's Eddie after a long, happy life:

    AI Eddie Munson

    And here's Eddie side-by-side:

    12. Omar Little from The Wire:

    Screenshot from &quot;The Wire&quot;
    HBO

    Here's Omar after a long, happy life:

    AI Omar Little

    And here's Omar side-by-side:

    13. Joyce Summers from Buffy The Vampire Slayer:

    Screenshot from &quot;Buffy the Vampire Slayer&quot;
    Richard Cartwright / ©UPN / courtesy Everett Collection

    Here's Joyce after a long, happy life:

    AI Joyce Summers

    And here's Joyce side-by-side:

    14. Jack Pearson from This Is Us:

    Screenshot from &quot;This Is Us&quot;
    NBC

    Here's Jack after a long, happy life:

    AI Jack Pearson

    And here's Jack side-by-side:

    15. Sarah from The Last of Us:

    Screenshot from &quot;The Last of Us&quot;
    HBO

    Here's Sarah after a long, happy life:

    AI Sarah from &quot;The Last of Us&quot;

    And here's Sarah side-by-side:

    16. James Novak from Scandal:

    Screenshot from &quot;Scandal&quot;
    ABC

    Here's James after a long, happy life:

    AI James Novak

    And here's James side-by-side:

    17. Wes Gibbins from How to Get Away with Murder:

    Screenshot from &quot;How to Get Away with Murder&quot;
    ABC

    Here's Wes after a long, happy life:

    AI Wes Gibbins

    And here's Wes side-by-side:

    18. Marissa Cooper from The O.C.:

    Screenshot from &quot;The O.C.&quot;
    Fox

    Here's Marissa after a long, happy life:

    AI Marissa Cooper

    And here's Marissa side-by-side:

    19. Bob Newby from Stranger Things:

    Screenshot from &quot;Stranger Things&quot;
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Here's Bob after a long, happy life:

    AI Bob Newby

    And here's Bob side-by-side:

    20. Ruth Langmore from Ozark:

    Screenshot from &quot;Ozark&quot;
    Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Here's Ruth after a long, happy life:

    AI Ruth Langmore

    And here's Ruth side-by-side:

    Which TV character who died too soon would you like to see live a long, happy life? Let us know in the comments below!

