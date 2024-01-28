Skip To Content
"Succession" Star J. Smith-Cameron Revealed Why She Threw A Martini At Kieran Culkin, And It Makes Perfect Sense

The star of the new stop-motion comedy In the Know shared what pushed her to jokingly toss a drink at her former Succession costar.

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Succession stars J. Smith-Cameron and Kieran Culkin's budding friendship is just as iconic off-screen as in the hit series.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

On a Wednesday episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Smith-Cameron, 66, revealed hilarious insight into her relationship with the "little slime puppy" Kieran, 41.

J. Smith-Cameron and Seth Meyers
NBC

For four seasons, the Emmy Award-winning HBO drama Succession dominated late-night television. The show won Primetime Emmys back-to-back in 2020, 2022, and 2024 for Outstanding Drama Series. Jesse Armstrong took home multiple Emmys for Outstanding Writing in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

The cast and crew of &quot;Succession&quot; accepting an award
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

But the show's compelling premise and brilliant script would only work with actors like Smith-Cameron and Culkin.

Screenshot from &quot;Succession&quot;
Macall B. Polay/HBO

Almost every actor involved in the show received Emmy nominations for their performances over the years. In total, it received 19 Emmy wins.

Smith-Cameron earned Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy nominations in 2022 and 2023 for her role as Gerri Kellman, the General Counsel of the series' media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo.

Peter Kramer/HBO, Variety / Variety via Getty Images

Culkin earned Outstanding Supporting Actor nominations in 2020 and 2022 and won in 2023 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He portrayed Roman Roy, the immature middle child of the Waystar RoyCo media empire.

Peter Kramer/HBO, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

If you watched the show religiously, like me, you'd agree no will-they-won't-they relationship holds a candle to the playful sexual tension between Gerri and Roman.

Kieran Culkin and J. Smith-Cameron
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

Smith-Cameron explained on Late Night, "The writers were so collaborative with us; they would take hints from how we behaved on set and then write toward that."

The In the Know star revealed that Culkin might've channeled his mischievous character a bit too much at an evening dinner with the cast once upon a time. When Seth revealed a hilarious photo of the pair, Smith-Cameron explained, "That was one evening after a table read, and we all went to dinner. He was just riding me the whole time, like being horrid."

J. Smith-Cameron and Kieran Culkin
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO

She added, "Like, if I couldn't hear something that everyone was laughing about at the other end of the table, and I'd be like, 'What'd he say? What'd he say?' [and] he'd be like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, dear. Did you forget your hearing aids?'"

Closeup of J. Smith-Cameron
NBC

"Or, like, if I yawned, he'd be like, 'Is it past your bedtime? That's so terrible.'"

Closeup of J. Smith-Cameron
NBC

"So, you know, at one point, I just threw my martini at him," she said before jokingly adding, "He was asking for it!"

HBO / Via media.giphy.com

Based on that dinner, or moments like this...

Twitter: @Variety

Or moments like this one...

Twitter: @Variety

...I think it's safe to say this pair's chemistry is hilarious, and I can't wait to see them reunited on screen.

HBO / Via media.giphy.com

Stream Late Night with Seth Meyers and In the Know on Peacock.