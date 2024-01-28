Browse links
The star of the new stop-motion comedy In the Know shared what pushed her to jokingly toss a drink at her former Succession costar.
Blessing your timeline with the red carpet moment you've been waiting for: J. Smith-Cameron photobombing Kieran Culkin's interview.— Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2021
"I can smell you. You think you can sneak up on me with that perfume," asks Culkin. https://t.co/fs7zLyPXCu pic.twitter.com/ZNG8zBcFzs
"You really hate me, don't you?" Kieran Culkin interrupts J. Smith-Cameron's interview, and the two share a kiss at the #Emmys. https://t.co/9iw2qNxL1N pic.twitter.com/cO61wvnJ99— Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2024