Not too long ago, Redditor u/Ok-Still2345 asked the question, "How did you find out your significant other was cheating on you?" and the terrible answers made me happy that I'm on my way to being a middle-aged bachelor.
Here are the most eye-opening responses:
1. "My best friend had chlamydia she got from a hookup. Then, weirdly enough, my fiancé at the time started having symptoms of (coincidentally) chlamydia! I had just gotten out of the hospital for spine surgery, so I didn’t contract it. I gave him a ride to the walk-in clinic because he couldn’t drive, and then I left him there."
2. "Hell, my five-year-old grandson told me! He said, 'You ain't my favorite pop pop...Rodney is!' I said, 'Who the fuck is Rodney?' And the rest is history."
3. "We found out my dad was cheating on my mom when my 15-year-old sister's friend sent her a text asking if she was with him. When she said no, her friend replied with a picture of him sitting across from her at a local restaurant, kissing another woman. Like a stupid fuck he still tried to deny it was true."
4. "My neighbor called me asking if we could be a little more quiet with the sex. I was in another state."
5. "He had a picture on his phone of his side piece in our home holding our child. My head exploded."
6. "Oddly enough, my ex-girlfriend at the time told me. She messaged me asking if my current girlfriend and I were still together. I said, 'Yeah.' Then my ex sent me a picture of my girlfriend grinding on some dude's lap at a party. Later on, I found out she was doing it for heroin."
7. "We lived a few hours apart for a couple of months because of work. I drove up every weekend to see her. She called me and told me that she had to go see her dad or something that weekend. I knew she had been super busy and stressed at work, and she loved wildflowers. I spent all day Sunday picking wildflowers, bought a vase, and drove up to the house she was renting. I intended to drop them off on the porch so she'd see them when she got home that night. Her car was there, and a sport bike was parked next to it. And she has never been quiet in bed when she didn't have to."
8. "Her best friend called me and told me. She was very gentle and knew it would hurt a lot. She eased me into it, provided evidence, and wished me a good evening. When that friend and I ended our conversation, I called my then-girlfriend and informed her about what happened. It felt good to have a counter to every excuse or lie she tried to retort with. Going in prepared spared me from just going back to her, probably."
9. "I came home from work for lunch unexpectedly. He and his heavily pregnant mistress were sitting on our couch."
10. "I threw her a birthday dinner, and she decided to invite the person she was cheating with to said dinner. Needless to say, it became painfully obvious what was going on. Eight years down the drain."
11. "My ex had his Apple watch sitting on our countertop with a notification from Tinder. He had a new match."
12. "She ambushed me in her psych session. She planned it all out with the help of her shrink. I went in thinking it was something completely different and started to wonder why the shrink was asking if I was violent and to sign a waiver. I looked over at my girlfriend, and she was crying. I thought to myself, 'This can’t be good.' She told me she’d cheated on me three times. I was like Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, where he realizes it’s a mole hunt. I stood up. I told her it was over, and immediately got tested. I haven’t talked to her since."
13. "I received an 'anonymous' email from someone who felt I 'deserved to know' that he was seeing someone else. The email included details about the relationship and several screenshots. I'm 99% sure it was sent by his side chick, who wanted a promotion to the main chick. I gracefully gave her the promotion, and he found a replacement for her old position shortly thereafter."
"The fun part was when she discovered this, she tried to reach out under the 'sisterhood' of women he wronged. 🙄 Uh no, you weren’t a victim. You were a volunteer. You had no issue when he was doing this to me but now that he’s doing the same to you…?"
14. "In high school, my ex's friend all summer kept referring to me as 'Scotty.' I kept asking why and my ex would get mad and 'shh' them. I finally found out that it was a reference to the song 'Scotty Doesn't Know' from Road Trip. Oof."
15. "I found a long, maroon-dyed strand of hair in his BEARD. I have short blonde hair. Funny enough, he had constantly accused me of cheating beforehand."
16. "December 25, 4:02 PM: She was at the beach to clear her head after a hectic week. I was with my son and three of his friends for an impromptu sleepover he wanted to have. I started watching a movie on our shared iPad that had her Apple ID. Then, the messages started to pour in. Happy holidays to me."
17. "I suspected but didn't know for sure. One day, she came home, and I started playing 'It Wasn't Me' by Shaggy and pointed at her. She had this look of utter shock on her face. I knew right away."
18. "We were laying in bed, and she thought I was asleep. She had her phone up in the air texting, and I saw her phone get a message: 'I love you too.' A few nights later, she passed out drunk, and I checked it. (I know that’s wrong, but it proved my point.) Sure enough, she was planning on getting back with her ex. She was not only lying to me, but she had never stopped having sex with him after they broke up nearly six years prior. Not only did I find that out, but she was also cheating on me with her old boss. The texts between her and all the others were so grotesque."
19. "My brother had absolutely no clue. He logged into his phone bill online to find a number he lost. The bill was divided into two sections: his and her numbers. He noticed he had 365 texts for the month. She had 9000. He pointed out the phone bill and googled all the numbers. Some were dead ends, some were guys she worked with. He printed out the text numbers, not the actual texts, because he couldn't get access to them, but he didn't let her know that. He told her he did have access to the actual messages. Her reaction was priceless."
20. "I went on his phone to see if he was actually trying to find a job. I found a hidden dating app he must have been on all day while I was working my ass off to provide for him."
21. "An employee of mine slid into her DMs. We laughed it off. I trusted her. The dude didn’t have a chance in hell, so I went to bed. The next day, she was acting funny. She changed the passcode on her phone. So, I waited until our daughter was playing on it, then asked her to let Daddy see Mommy’s phone. Mommy was a terrible liar. A piece of me died that day. I’m not perfect, I know I have my fuckups and my shortcomings. But I did not deserve any of that."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.