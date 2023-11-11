Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Revealing Why They're Still Single, And I Wonder If You Sympathize With Their Situation

    "I can speak in front of groups and cold open a conversation with someone for my job, but I can not imagine trying to talk to a stranger in a social setting. As a result, next to no social circle and so no way to meet people."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    True story: I haven't been in a serious relationship since 2015, and I thought I was the only one out here deep in the date-life trenches.

    person sitting against a wall with their head down
    Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Then, I discovered Redditor u/XmasJ asking the question, "What's the primary reason you're still single?" and I realized that many people are down bad in the dating game too. Here are the best responses:

    1. "I’m starting to suspect it has something to do with the fact I never leave the house. I do leave the house to go to the gym, Mass, and grocery shop. Maybe I’m just not 'putting myself out there.' Mainly because I have no idea what that means."

    person face-palming saying, this is why i&#x27;m single
    Lifetime / Via media.giphy.com

    u/yyuugeenergy

    2. "Self-sabotage."

    u/PM_ME_YOUR_SIDEBOOBZ

    3. "Lack of trying. I don't go out of my way to meet people. Also, putting myself out there like that scares the shit out of me and mentally drains me."

    person saying, i don&#x27;t like this
    CBS / Via media.giphy.com

     —u/spyker54

    4. "I gave up trying."

    u/Best_Cheesecake8884

    5. "I just don't want to have to interact with someone when I'm at home relaxing. Interacting with people is honestly exhausting."

    person with a blanket on the couch
    NBC / Via media.giphy.com

    u/camdawg54

    6. "My desire for solitude outweighs my despair of being alone. Also, I'm not exactly a catch."

    u/Kienannnn

    7. "Someone recently provided me with an interesting insight: 'I need to feel I have permission to act in certain situations.' I can speak in front of groups and cold open a conversation with someone for my job, but I can not imagine trying to talk to a stranger in a social setting. As a result, next to no social circle and so no way to meet people."

    selena gomez on stage saying, i&#x27;m single
    NBC / Via media.giphy.com

    u/paleo2002

    8. "I can't order a relationship on Amazon."

    u/slurpeemcnugget

    9. "Every IRL social interaction is very draining to me if it's just talking. It's really hard to get the people I know to do something other than have beers at a bar. Clearly, to them just talking is way more rewarding than it is to me."

    person shrinking into themselves at the bar with their drink
    @Originals / Via media.giphy.com

    u/N33chy

    10. "Online dating is beyond difficult."

    u/fldavis07

    11. "Choice. The dating pool is a serious cesspool these days. Online dating sounds downright awful. Not to mention, I'm super comfortable with my solitude and like spending my money on myself and my friends."

    person looking in disgust at a bucket
    @reconnectingroots / Via media.giphy.com

    u/Veiled_Contempt

    12. "I had a very traumatic childhood and young adulthood, and I'm only now getting my shit together in my early 40s. With that came the subsequent PTSD and other diagnoses. It's rough, and until I progress in the way I'd like, no dating for me."

    u/DatsunTigger

    13. "Because I don’t care. Let me chill with my cats in peace."

    woman surrounded by cats
    The Coca Cola Company

    u/OrangeDutchbag

    14. "As someone who has been single for a while, you kind of get this strange mix of pickiness, cynicism, and preference for personal space that just keeps you single."

    u/MrArmageddon12

    15. "I prefer being alone, even more than being around people I like. Doesn't matter how much I like someone or spending time with them, I always look forward to having my own peace and quiet. People are just exhausting to me."

    animated character sitting in the desert
    Nickelodeon

    u/Galaxicana

    16. "The girls I like don’t like me, and I don’t like the girls that like me."

    u/R4PT0R314

    17. "Part of me would really like a partner, but I'm also a natural loner who really likes my solitude, and I've never had much luck with women. Plus, I really hate the gamification of online dating."

    person sitting by the pool by themself
    Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

    u/times_zero

    18. "Because I have zero confidence."

    u/Wdl314

    19. "Online dating and social media have singlehandedly destroyed dating. People have way too many options and are always looking for better."

    person on their phone
    Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

    u/RoboWarrior217

    20. "Anxiety and low self-worth."

    u/berriobvious

    21. "Because I want to be, and I'm the only one whose opinion matters."

    person saying, single as a pringle
    CBS / Via media.giphy.com

    u/Past-Gold-7362

    22. "Honestly, I tend to get overly attached in relationships, and right now, I feel my mental health isn't in a place to handle that intensity. I need to prioritize getting to a healthier space mentally before diving into something serious."

    u/giantdickinmyface

    I want to hear from you! If you're still single and can relate to any of these reasons, I want you to dig really deep and share your stories. Share in the comments or use this anonymous form to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.