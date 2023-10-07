    Pink Completely Misses The Mark On Her Worst Single According To The Fans

    "It was a real piece of art that I can share with my future children. She doesn’t know what she’s talking about."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Pink revealed her worst single ever, and I respectfully disagree.

    closeup of pink
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    The 44-year-old singer/songwriter (real name Alecia Beth Moore Hart) has quite an impressive discography.

    closeup of her on stage
    Scott Legato / WireImage

    She’s blessed us with R&B bops like “Most Girls,” pop rock anthems like “Get the Party Started,” and powerful ballads like “Just Give Me a Reason.”

    her on stage pointing to the sky
    Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

    She’s a hitmaker.

    Regarding performing, the “Raise Your Glass” singer just finished her Summer Carnival Tour this year and is about to jump into her Trustfall tour in October.

    pink suspended in the air
    Jason Kempin / Getty Images

    She’s a superstar.

    But she recently shared which songs she thinks are her best and worst singles, and her fans (like me) are not feeling her answer — AT ALL.

    her on stage
    Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

    Honestly, we don’t think any of her songs are bad, so she could do nothing to prevent this disagreement.

    In a Los Angeles Times interview, Pink opened up about how she’s a better live performer than a record-maker. She also touched on the relationship between her career and her beautiful family.

    pink with her family
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Pink shares two children, Willow Sage, 12, and Jameson Moon, 6, with her husband, extreme athlete Carey Hart.

    Just before the interview finished, she was asked which singles she thought were her best and worst. “Best, maybe ‘So What’ or ‘Get the Party Started?’” she answered. “‘So What’ was fun from start to finish — writing it, singing it, performing it, the video. It was part of what got Carey and I back together.”

    pink on stage with her dancers
    Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

    After getting married in 2006, Pink and Carey announced their separation in 2008. Fortunately, the pair called off the separation, reconciled, and grew their family. It was a beautiful moment in pop culture history.

    As for the worst single, Pink had to think twice about her answer. “Worst? I mean, there’s been so many. Maybe 'True Love,'" which she attributed to the harsh lyrics aimed at her husband at the time.

    closeup of her and her husband
    Monica Schipper / FilmMagic

    And then, she switched her answer. “Oh wait, I did put out that SpongeBob thing. 'We’ve Got Scurvy'?" she wondered, referring to the song from the 2009 Spongebob Squarepants Greatest Hits album. "I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake.”

    View this video on YouTube
    Nickelodeon

    Girl, what! "We got scurvy, we need some vitamin C/ we got scurvy, we need a lemon tree" are Grammy-award-worthy lyrics.

    pink wearing a pirate hat
    Nickelodeon

    Pink is tripping.

    The fans (and mostly me) are in full agreement with this is NOT her worst song:

    Twitter: @jadentyoung

    Twitter: @lucidloverboy

    Twitter: @LolaMilian

    Twitter: @MusicVibes420

    Twitter: @InfjHakan

    Twitter: @AsAndrewSpeaks

    Twitter: @arianaunext

    Twitter: @dumbonthedrum

    Read the full interview here.

    What's your favorite song from Pink? Let's talk about it in the comments.