Pink revealed her worst single ever, and I respectfully disagree.
The 44-year-old singer/songwriter (real name Alecia Beth Moore Hart) has quite an impressive discography.
She’s blessed us with R&B bops like “Most Girls,” pop rock anthems like “Get the Party Started,” and powerful ballads like “Just Give Me a Reason.”
Regarding performing, the “Raise Your Glass” singer just finished her Summer Carnival Tour this year and is about to jump into her Trustfall tour in October.
But she recently shared which songs she thinks are her best and worst singles, and her fans (like me) are not feeling her answer — AT ALL.
In a Los Angeles Times interview, Pink opened up about how she’s a better live performer than a record-maker. She also touched on the relationship between her career and her beautiful family.
Just before the interview finished, she was asked which singles she thought were her best and worst. “Best, maybe ‘So What’ or ‘Get the Party Started?’” she answered. “‘So What’ was fun from start to finish — writing it, singing it, performing it, the video. It was part of what got Carey and I back together.”
As for the worst single, Pink had to think twice about her answer. “Worst? I mean, there’s been so many. Maybe 'True Love,'" which she attributed to the harsh lyrics aimed at her husband at the time.
And then, she switched her answer. “Oh wait, I did put out that SpongeBob thing. 'We’ve Got Scurvy'?" she wondered, referring to the song from the 2009 Spongebob Squarepants Greatest Hits album. "I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake.”
Girl, what! "We got scurvy, we need some vitamin C/ we got scurvy, we need a lemon tree" are Grammy-award-worthy lyrics.
The fans (and mostly me) are in full agreement with this is NOT her worst song: