    People Are Having Mixed Reactions To Pink Distributing 2,000 Banned Books In Florida

    "I can’t imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read, let alone someone else’s parents, let alone someone else that doesn’t even have children that are deciding what my children can read.”

    by Mychal Thompson

    Pink was 100% serious when she told us she's "still a rock star" with her "rock moves."

    Pink onstage
    The 44-year-old singer is distributing 2,000 free copies of "banned books" during her Trustfall tour stops in Miami and Sunrise, Florida, and nothing will stop her.

    Screenshot from Pink&#x27;s Instagram story
    The three-time Grammy award winner is teaming up with PEN America, a national free speech group, to give away four titles, including Toni Morrison's Beloved, Todd Parr's The Family Book, Stacia Deutsch's Girls Who Code, and the poem recited by poet Amanda Gorman at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January 2021, The Hill We Climb.

    Pink onstage with her dancers
    The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer announced the collaboration on Instagram Live with PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel and Amanda Gorman — and the partnership garnered a lot of mixed reactions.

    Pink and Suzanne on Instagram Live
    "Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that's why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools," Pink said in a statement released by PEN America.

    Pink onstage
    "It's especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country, and no one should want to see this progress reversed. This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books."

    “I’m a voracious reader, and I’m a mom of two kids who are also voracious readers,” Pink added. “And I can’t imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read, let alone someone else’s parents, let alone someone else that doesn’t even have children that are deciding what my children can read.”

    Pink with her children on the red carpet
    Before we proceed, we should understand that a book ban doesn't mean books are entirely erased from existence. It simply means they've been challenged or are inaccessible to children in certain school districts.

    Books on fire
    PEN America defines a school book ban "as any action taken against a book based on its content and as a result of parent or community challenges, administrative decisions, or in response to direct or threatened action by lawmakers or other governmental officials, that leads to a previously accessible book being either completely removed from availability to students, or where access to a book is restricted or diminished."

    According to PEN America, 3,362 book bans, including 1,557 titles, were recorded in US public schools in the 2022–23 school year. Florida school districts account for more than 40% of those book-ban cases, thanks to laws implemented by the state's current administration.

    Governor Ron DeSantis at the podium
    The expansion of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's Parental Rights in Education Act has received backlash for related mandates that challenge a long list of books to be removed from various Florida school districts.

    NBC Miami reported that 300 books were removed from school libraries in Florida last year. Of "Florida's 67 counties, 21 removed books in the 2022–23 year."

    Books on shelves
    Pink's advocacy to provide some of these books has received considerable backlash from conservatives who challenge the list's accuracy or people's interpretation of the definition of "banned book."

    Pink onstage
    Yet, despite the criticism for this charitable move, Pink is standing on business and has continually fired back with responses of her own:

    When one X user claimed she might be breaking the law, Pink cheekily responded, "Let's look into it! Let me know! You know where I'll be!"

    Screenshot of Pink&#x27;s tweet
    After another X user made severe allegations about her character and claimed "they're 100% sure she probably can't read," she responded, "You all really need to get some new talking points. This one is pretty played out. You're 100% sure I PROBABLY can't read?"

    &quot;You&#x27;re 100% sure I PROBABLY can&#x27;t read?&quot;
    And to everyone hurling unrelated insults at her over social media, Pink suggested everyone read banned books, writing, "You know you've hit a sore spot in a weak mind when their only argument is 'She's ugly! 'She's fat!' or 'She's irrelevant.'"

    The noise of the naysayers isn't enough to silence the "So What" singer and her fans. In fact, Pink has received a lot of praise for this bold move to distribute free copies of "banned books." Here's what they're saying:

    Twitter: @ctrlalfonso

    Twitter: @imnotpopbase

    Twitter: @3MTS_

    Twitter: @TheOnlyEsta

    Twitter: @UrbanistaRamon

    Twitter: @ArtCandee

    Twitter: @jaquelinehogreb

    Twitter: @CalltoActivism

    Twitter: @DogginTrump

    Finally, in her latest response to the backlash, Pink wrote on X (formally known as Twitter), "Very happy to have started this discussion about censorship and book banning. Will be giving out more books tonight."

    Pink onstage
    "I will continue to stay on this topic whilst the conservatives can only talk about me personally since they have very little else to discuss. Onwards and upwards people! Have a beautiful, free-thinking day! I Read banned books!"

    Regardless of where you stand on the issue, this moment is one for the books!