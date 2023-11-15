People Are Having Mixed Reactions To Pink Distributing 2,000 Banned Books In Florida

Browse links
"I can’t imagine my own parents telling me what my kids can and cannot read, let alone someone else’s parents, let alone someone else that doesn’t even have children that are deciding what my children can read.”
You know you’ve hit a sore spot in a weak mind when their only argument is “she’s ugly!” “She’s fat!”. “She’s irrelevant” READ BANNED BOOKS! GO TO @PENAMERICA TO LEARN HOW YOU CAN STOP THE BANS AND THE NONSENSE— P!nk (@Pink) November 13, 2023
what’s a word stronger than mother?— alfonso (@ctrlalfonso) November 14, 2023
i wish all celebrities were as progressive as p!nk, she is mother— poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) November 14, 2023
By addressing issues of race, LGBTQ perspectives, and censorship, she raises awareness about the importance of freedom of expression and access to varied viewpoints. Whether one supports this idea may depend on their stance on these issues and the role they believe artists should… https://t.co/p8aMixdDD0— Tahir Chaudhary (@3MTS_) November 13, 2023
PINK is awesome! And this is another reason why. Like I always say... There still are some pretty great people in this world‼️— Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) November 13, 2023
The fact that these books are banned in the first place is abhorrent! The fact that Pink has taken a very public stance, and is fighting back on these extreme views, is inspiring!#stopbookbans #booklovers— Ramon Caudle (@UrbanistaRamon) November 14, 2023
Pink is fantastic. Love people who actively work to fight against book bans!— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 13, 2023
Team pink. Read banned books. There’s a reason they don’t want you to read them.— jho (@jaquelinehogreb) November 13, 2023
Taylor and Pink are wonderful and they help us relate these important issues to young people. We’re lucky to have them on our side.— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 14, 2023
Thank you for all you're doing. People with your type of influence will save this country— WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) November 15, 2023