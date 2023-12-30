People Are Sharing The Most "Small Town" Thing They've Witnessed, And I'm Unbelievably Humbled

3.

"I’m from a town of less than 2,000 people. When I worked at the grocery store, people would often drop off stuff for my family members because they didn’t want to drive all the way to our house. I no longer live there, but I recently got a call from my daughter. She had been stopped for speeding and handed over her license and insurance, which happened to be in my mother’s name. The officer goes, 'Hey, you’re Donnie’s granddaughter! I ain’t gonna write you a ticket, but I’m telling Donnie when I see him tomorrow 'cause we’re going fishing.' She replied, 'I think I’d rather have the ticket.'"