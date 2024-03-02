Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    After Eight Years, Oprah Winfrey Will Leave The Board Of WeightWatchers Amid Her Statement That She Used Weight Loss Medication

    "I have been a long-time support of this worthy organization, and I am proud to continue my support."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Oprah Winfrey is leaving the board of WeightWatchers after almost a decade amid her announcement of using a weight-loss drug.

    Oprah Winfrey in a shimmering, off-shoulder gown poses with a smile
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    For years, Oprah was an avid supporter of the weight management program for weight loss, health gains, living with diabetes, simple nutrition, and healthy habits.

    Oprah Winfrey in a leather outfit, speaking at a podium on stage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    According to their website, WeightWatchers offers a Points Program, a Diabetes Program, an intuitive app, and a GLP-1 Program, "a program built to help you feel your best while taking weight-loss medication" like Wegovy or Zepbound.

    Tablet screen showing a wellness tracker app with profile, step count, and chat options
    Mike Coppola / Via Getty Images

    Zepbound is a tirzepatide injection marketed to possibly "help adults with obesity, or with excess weight (overweight) who also have weight-related medical problems, lose weight and keep it off."

    Wegovy is a semaglutide injection marketed "for adults with obesity or some adults with excess weight and weight-related medical problems, along with a reduced-calorie meal plan and increased physical activity."

    Pile of the injections
    Aprott / Getty Images

    However, the other ever-popular semaglutide injection with celebrities, Ozempic (not mentioned on the WeightWatchers site), doesn't market its medical product this way. Ozempic is described for managing type 2 diabetes, potential risks of strokes, heart attacks, or death in adults with known heart disease, and possible weight loss, although specified they're not weight loss drugs.

    Ozempic (Semaglutide) injection pen for patient use, with dosage window and cap visible
    ozempic.com / Via ozempic.com

    In December 2023, Oprah told People she began taking a weight-loss medication (although she did not say the name) after discovering that her weight-loss journey called for more than just her self-control. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she said.

    Oprah Winfrey in a stylish suit and matching cape, smiling, walking outdoors
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Oprah's initial comments on weight and her revelation that she started using weight loss drugs were met with fair criticism

    Now, Variety reports that on Feb. 26, Oprah informed WeightWatchers this week that she would not stand for re-election as a board member at the annual shareholders' meeting in May.

    Oprah Winfrey on stage, giving a speech, in a long-sleeved purple dress, with hands outstretched
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    WeightWatchers stated, "Her decision was not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies, or practices."

    Oprah has been on the WeightWatcher's board since 2015 after acquiring a substantial stake in the company. The media mogul will donate her interest in the WeightWatchers to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. "I have been a long-time support of this worthy organization, and I am proud to continue my support," Oprah said.

    Oprah Winfrey on stage in a long-sleeved dress, gesturing while speaking into a microphone
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    According to a statement from the board of directors of WeightWatchers, they support her decision to donate her stock. "Oprah has been an inspiring presence and passionate advocate for our members, providing critical insights and counsel that has helped shape WeightWatchers over these last eight years. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank her for her energy, dedication, and for continuing to play a role as collaborator and thought partner going forward. What I know for sure, we will dearly miss her presence on the board."

    Although she will not hold a place on the board, Oprah will continue to work with the company in some capacity. "I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity," she said per Variety.

    Oprah Winfrey in a sparkly off-the-shoulder gown, smiling at the camera
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    Since Oprah and WeightWatchers have become synonymous over the years, many people have speculated that her departure from the company might be linked to her recent reveal of using a weight-loss drug. However, it's not clear which drug she was referring to, especially since WeightWatchers is linked to Wegovy and Zepbound.

    Person on stage gesturing with one arm, wearing a suit, holding a microphone
    Steve Jennings / Getty Images

    According to the company's SEC filings, Oprah can't "engage in any other weight loss or weight management business, program, products or services” during or a year following her departure.

    Going forward, it'll be interesting to see how the conversation surrounding celebrity use of weight-loss medication and sponsored weight-loss programs following Oprah's departure from WeightWatchers, the program she made so famous. Who should we follow when looking for genuine guidance on our weight-management journeys?