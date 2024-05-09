    Just 12 Extremely Hot Thirst Traps Of Noah Centineo

    It feels like Noah is always underrated and underdressed.

    by Mychal Thompson

    We need to have a not-so serious conversation about Noah Gregory Centineo.

    Closeup of Noah Centineo
    Perhaps you stumbled upon Season 3 of the Freeform sitcom The Fosters or religiously rewatched the To All the Boys franchise on Netflix.

    Regardless of where you began your Noah journey, you must admit he's had everyone in a thirsty chokehold for years. He recently wiped his Instagram account, and the internet has been parched, but fear not...

    Closeup of Noah Centineo kissing someone&#x27;s hand
    I've compiled 12 of his best thirst trap moments in honor of the internet boyfriend's birthday.

    1. When Noah randomly appeared in Camila Cabello's 2017 music video for "Havana," everybody had ooh na na naughty thoughts.

    Screenshots from Camila Cabello&#x27;s &quot;Havana&quot; music video
    2. Noah's 2019 Calvin Klein campaign, which included Shawn Mendes, Kendall Jenner, and A$AP Rocky, broke the internet in this universe and the next.

    3. Despite the questionable catfish-y circumstances of this movie's plot, Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is a Loser blessed the world with this scene.

    Screenshots from &quot;Sierra Burgess Is a Loser&quot;
    4. Noah's entire dancey-dance battle on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon = perfection.

    5. All-grown-up Jesus Adams Foster really changed as the series progressed.

    Screenshots from &quot;The Fosters&quot;
    6. When Noah shared his first times with everyone, it was probably the first time everyone fell madly in love with him.

    View this video on YouTube
    7. I'm unsure which dance moves are happening in this video from his X (Twitter) account, but now, a glass of water is necessary.

    Person posing with a peace sign, wearing a black sweater and sporting facial hair
    8. When Jesus showed up in The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble, our throats became completely dry because of unnecessary scenes like this.

    Screenshots from &quot;Good Trouble&quot;
    ABC

    9. The 2021 Noah Centineo GQ campaign should live rent-free in everyone's minds.

    Noah Centineo poses in a black suit and loafers at the GQ event
    10. Two words: Noah & puppies.

    11. This scene from To All the Boys I've Loved Before should be in a museum because it was steamier than a sauna in the middle of the Death Valley desert in California.

    Screenshots from &quot;To All the Boys I&#x27;ve Loved Before&quot;
    12. Lastly, anytime he is on screen, he deserves forever recognition as any character (especially Peter from To All Boys I've Loved films).

    Thank you for being born, Noah!