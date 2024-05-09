Just 12 Extremely Hot Thirst Traps Of Noah Centineo

Perhaps you stumbled upon Season 3 of the Freeform sitcom The Fosters or religiously rewatched the To All the Boys franchise on Netflix.
Regardless of where you began your Noah journey, you must admit he's had everyone in a thirsty chokehold for years. He recently wiped his Instagram account, and the internet has been parched, but fear not...
I've compiled 12 of his best thirst trap moments in honor of the internet boyfriend's birthday.
1.When Noah randomly appeared in Camila Cabello's 2017 music video for "Havana," everybody had ooh na na naughty thoughts.
2.Noah's 2019 Calvin Klein campaign, which included Shawn Mendes, Kendall Jenner, and A$AP Rocky, broke the internet in this universe and the next.
3.Despite the questionable catfish-y circumstances of this movie's plot, Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is a Loser blessed the world with this scene.
4.Noah's entire dancey-dance battle on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon = perfection.
5.All-grown-up Jesus Adams Foster really changed as the series progressed.
6.When Noah shared his first times with everyone, it was probably the first time everyone fell madly in love with him.
7.I'm unsure which dance moves are happening in this video from his X (Twitter) account, but now, a glass of water is necessary.
8.When Jesus showed up in The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble, our throats became completely dry because of unnecessary scenes like this.
9.The 2021 Noah Centineo GQ campaign should live rent-free in everyone's minds.