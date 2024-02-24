Skip To Content
    "Mea Culpa" Is Quickly Becoming A Viral Sensation, And The Funny Tweets Are Pouring In

    "The only good thing about this movie is Kelly’s face and outfits."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Friday, Tyler Perry's new legal thriller, Mea Culpa, premiered on Netflix, and it's quickly becoming a viral hit.

    Man and woman duo on a motorcycle, both in leather jackets
    Bob Mahoney / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    People are praising the film's stars, Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, for their great looks and acting, but overall, it's nothing but jokes and laughs about the film itself.

    Kelly, Trevante, and Tyler at the premiere
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    In the film, Mea Harper (Kelly) is a criminal defense attorney who becomes entangled in the life of Zyair Malloy (Trevante), an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend. In classic T. Perry fashion, the movie is filled with twisted moments that will have your jaw on the floor — though the reasons why may vary.

    Don't get me wrong, Tyler's work ethic as a filmmaker and knack for delivery is unrivaled, but based on Mea Culpa's reactions — I think people might be reaching their limit.

    VH1/media.giphy.com

    Here are the funniest (and shadiest) tweets about Mea Culpa:

    🚨 SPOILER ALERT! 🚨

    1.

    CBS/Twitter: @4everRnbGenius

    2.

    Warner Bros/Twitter: @tyron248

    3.

    BET/Twitter: @BrazilianPisces

    4.

    Bravo/Twitter: @mrsalexsmith___

    5.

    HBO/Twitter: @qUiNdRaS_ThEiSh

    6.

    Bravo/Twitter: @dexagraham1

    7.

    Twitter: @StrawberriCurls

    8.

    Disney/Twitter: @YoloAkili

    9.

    Twitter: @Luzmarcell_

    10.

    Bravo/Twitter: @bnicole322

    11.

    Netflix/Twitter: @MovieFilesLive

    12.

    Twitter: @Ikyfllina93

    13.

    Bravo/Twitter: @_HiSadityKitty

    14.

    Twitter: @Ms_Britany

    15.

    Fox/Twitter: @kiahlive

    16.

    Bravo/Twitter: @heyylexilex

    17.

    Bravo/Twitter: @AtimCharlotte

    18.

    Own/Twitter: @blvk_empress

    19.

    Wendy/Twitter: @JMicheliaJ

    20.

    Twitter: @TheRealDJCookie

    21.

    Twitter: @kusssh_mami

    22.

    A24/Twitter: @__lee95

    23.

    Paramount Pictures/Twitter: @xBtchnBeauty

    24.

    Twitter: @ErinFaith_

    25.

    Vh1/Twitter: @itsshaunaboo

    26.

    Twitter: @askdeavilasade

    27.

    Vh1/Twitter: @AaliyahTrene

    Whether you like the movie or not, you can't deny that Tyler might have another hit on his hands. What did you think about Mea Culpa?