"Mea Culpa" Is Quickly Becoming A Viral Sensation, And The Funny Tweets Are Pouring In
On Friday, Tyler Perry's new legal thriller, Mea Culpa, premiered on Netflix, and it's quickly becoming a viral hit.
People are praising the film's stars, Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, for their great looks and acting, but overall, it's nothing but jokes and laughs about the film itself.
Don't get me wrong, Tyler's work ethic as a filmmaker and knack for delivery is unrivaled, but based on Mea Culpa's reactions — I think people might be reaching their limit.
Here are the funniest (and shadiest) tweets about Mea Culpa:
🚨 SPOILER ALERT! 🚨
1.
So happy Kelly brought her own wigs for this movie. #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/EehGnekdlY— HEATED🔥🇯🇲 (@4everRnbGenius) February 23, 2024
2.
The only good thing about this movie is Kelly’s face and outfits #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/a6aENfD9Rm— Ty (@tyron248) February 23, 2024
3.
Why does no one ever talk about how fine Ronreaco Lee is?!? This man has been fine ever since he was on Sister, Sister 😍 #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/xIAZ4IwAFT— Jabari Wilkes (@BrazilianPisces) February 24, 2024
4.
I know I wasn’t the only one who thought when Mea was walking towards that red room in her mother in laws house that it was gonna lead to the BDSM dungeon Zyair went to earlier😭😭.. I was like wtf is going on😂 #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/Cb4k343FzI— Nel✨ (@mrsalexsmith___) February 23, 2024
5.
Baby Imma tell you one thing, I’m 5 minutes in #MeaCulpa and I wanna slap the shit outta the mother in law pic.twitter.com/Uho66JQHjI— ✨The Tall Girl ✨ (@qUiNdRaS_ThEiSh) February 24, 2024
6.
Tyler Perry’s writing is so awful because why you got THEE Kelly Rowland down to Kandi’s Sex Dungeon ??#MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/CHPkD1fnxq— BBeyonce’s Weave👩🏽🦲 (@dexagraham1) February 24, 2024
7.
Why’d she throw the whole phone away instead of just blocking him? #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/TedYvSiFgf— Strawberricurls (@StrawberriCurls) February 24, 2024
8.
Chile when she started peeling back those paintings and there were several layers of other paintings of women i scrumpt #MeaCulpa 😂😂😂😫 pic.twitter.com/0xOriLewyn— Yolo Akili (@YoloAkili) February 24, 2024
9.
911 called that man back yall #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/G2gsHhsY8p— Luz 🇭🇹 (@Luzmarcell_) February 24, 2024
10.
I was not prepared for the last 20 minutes and thought I was watching a completely different movie ☠️#MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/7oeHKGFhKA— B. (@bnicole322) February 24, 2024
11.
The only way I’ve been able to sit through this movie is to look at it as a comedy, because this can’t be serious 🤦🏽♂️ I know Tyler has done a lot for people but why does he continue to write and direct 🗑️ #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/LJGbedfFOt— Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) February 24, 2024
12.
The last 20 minutes of this movie is utter CHAOS! The whole movie lead up to this? And it didn't even make sense. Tyler please!!! I'd give it a solid 5/10, mainly because Kelly and Shannon are fine AF! Other than that the storyline made 0 sense. #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/qjTQrsDO36— I Said What I Said 🤷🏾♀️ (@Ikyfllina93) February 23, 2024
13.
This little extra hair on Trevante Rhodes head is pissing me off! Yall know we like him low cut with waves, Tapered sides & back! #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/QYNhD448CV— ShadonaTheHEADACHE🍯🫶🏾 (@_HiSadityKitty) February 23, 2024
14.
not to be judgey but mea didn’t make zaire shower after having sex with the other lady before she… #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/EkldZa0ax1— B ♡ (@Ms_Britany) February 24, 2024
15.
Me tryna figure out why Kelly and Trevante would agree to that #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/7Ym3nqDXNU— olivia benson stan account (@kiahlive) February 24, 2024
16.
The ending of the movie definitely was my aggressive reminder that this is indeed a Tyler Perry movie lmao #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/IckmnHaGA5— Lex✨ (@heyylexilex) February 24, 2024
17.
I know everyone watching this movie coz of Kelly but it’s terrible #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/RJTr7SGPz1— JONAM’S PRINCESS👑👑 (@AtimCharlotte) February 23, 2024
18.
Being SO serious when I ask is #MeaCulpa good or does it just have Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes in it???????? pic.twitter.com/yvXScEfs8u— empress of mischief⁷ ミ☆ (@blvk_empress) February 23, 2024
19.
Why did this turn into Scream all of a sudden?! #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/ZWsLzGeO5T— Jllyn💜 (@JMicheliaJ) February 24, 2024
20.
The way Kelly said “START THE F*CKING ELEVATOR” took me out 🤣😂 she been tusslin wit that elevator this whole movie 😂🤣😭 she can’t even make a proper exit 😭 cause of it 😂#MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/MhKvBqIL0y— DJ Cookie (@TheRealDJCookie) February 24, 2024
21.
Ok, that was spectacularly bad, even for Tyler Perry. Mans was so desperate for a plot twist, that shit ain't make so sense #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/TDjZTyslzx— Len Thee Doctor|🇨🇺🇿🇼 (@kusssh_mami) February 23, 2024
22.
TP made me have the ick for this masterpiece of a man right here??? #MeaCulpa Mabel Simmons will crumble pic.twitter.com/yZVNL7bumn— lee 𐚁 (@__lee95) February 24, 2024
23.
I’m an hour into #MeaCulpa and I’m tryna figure out who tf Zyair think he is! Why she need to tell you you’re attractive, this is business! pic.twitter.com/pSp0oWpNNF— 🧚🏾♀️Kí (@xBtchnBeauty) February 23, 2024
24.
My momma wanted to me watch #MeaCulpa with her. Girl…… pic.twitter.com/RaBtx981aJ— Erin B. (@ErinFaith_) February 24, 2024
25.
This man really had paint all down through his ass crack #MeaCulpa Tyler Perry is sick pic.twitter.com/ihl6p1r3RK— Shauna (@itsshaunaboo) February 24, 2024
26.
Mea after she was done k*lling her husband and leaving Zayir on read#MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/iO05gzhvKZ— Dr. DeAvila Sadè, DBH, LCSW (@askdeavilasade) February 24, 2024
27.
The overall writing of the movie wasn’t great but one thing’s for sure is that Kelly Rowland acted her ass off with the script they gave her. There were moments where I forgot she was ‘Kelly’ and for that, she deserves her 10s. Watch #MeaCulpaNetflix #MeaCulpa pic.twitter.com/uNXBTtr5Hf— Aaliyah (@AaliyahTrene) February 24, 2024