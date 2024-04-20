Morgan Wallen Issued An Apology After Being Arrested For Reckless Endangerment And Disorderly Conduct

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks."

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

Warning: Discussion of alcohol abuse.

Morgan Wallen is speaking out after his arrest in Nashville, Tennesee.

Man in a denim jacket and cap smiling, holding a trophy indoors
Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images

The 30-year-old country star is an award-winning artist who consistently dominates the charts. However, his music career was overshadowed by his felony arrest amid the 2024 leg of his One Night at a Time World Tour.

Musician with a guitar smiles, wearing a cap and jacket, onstage with a bright light behind
Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images

According to a statement posted on the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department X (formerly Twitter) account, Morgan was "booked early [April 8] on 3 cts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 ct of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar Sun night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250."

Smiling man with short hair and stubble, wearing a collared shirt
Handout / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Getty Images

According to Nashville's WKRN, authorities reported that a chair landed approximately three feet from two officers standing outside Chief's Bar, a six-story bar and restaurant owned by country singer Eric Church on Broadway, the major thoroughfare in downtown Nashville. Once the officers reviewed the footage, Morgan was shown throwing the chair from the roof.

Busy street scene with neon signs, stores, and cars in a downtown district
Seth Herald / AFP via Getty Images

According to witnesses, Morgan reportedly threw the chair from the six-story building and laughed afterward.

On April 19, Morgan broke his silence on the arrest with a series of tweets posted on his X account. "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," he said. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's."

I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.

— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024
Twitter: @MorganWallen

"I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

Man in a maroon jacket and black shirt smiling at an event
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. — MW"

Twitter: @MorganWallen
Morgan will continue his tour from Nashville after headling Stagecoach Musical Festival on Sunday, April 28.

This incident isn't Morgan's first apology for his bad behavior in Nashville. If you remember, back in 2021, Morgan issued a lengthy apology after he was caught on video using the n-word.

"I was made aware of the video being posted to TMZ with hardly any time to think before it was released to the public," Morgan said. "I was asked if I wanted to apologize, and of course I did. I wrote many detailed thoughts, and only a portion of those got used, which painted me in an even more careless light. I'm here to hopefully show you that that's not the truth."

Man in a brown suit with black shirt posing on the CMA Awards blue carpet
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMA

He went on to explain the incident occurred during the final hour of a 72-hour bender; he regretted his behavior and wanted to make sure that his apology wasn't insincere.

"Obviously, the natural thing to do is to apologize further and just continue to apologize — but because you got caught, and that's not what I wanted to do. I let so many people down… I let my parents down, and they're the furthest thing from the person in that video. And I let my son down, and I'm not OK with that. So this week, I've been waiting to say anything further until I got the chance to apologize to those closest to me that I knew I personally hurt."


The Nashville NAACP, Black leaders, and other organizations reached out to meet with Morgan following the incident, and he accepted their invitations.

Man in a black t-shirt and cap smiles at iHeartRadio event
David Becker / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"I'll admit to y'all, I was pretty nervous to accept those invitations from the very people I hurt, and they had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace," Morgan continued. "But they did the exact opposite; they offered me grace. And they also paired that with an offer to learn and to grow… You know, that kindness really inspired me to dig deeper on how to do something about this."

"And one thing I've learned already is I'm specifically sorry for is that it matters — my words matter. That words can truly hurt a person, and at my core, that's not what I'm OK with," he continued. "This week, I heard firsthand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me. And I know what I'm going through this week doesn't even compare to some of the trials I heard about from them."

"I came away from those discussions with a deep appreciation for them and a clearer understanding of the weight of my words. I wish the circumstances were different for me to learn these things, but I'm also glad it started the process for me to do so."

"I've got many more things to learn, but I already know that I don't want to add to any division," Morgan said. "This week was a big lesson that sometimes we can do just that without even knowing it. Our actions matter, our words matter, and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistakes. There's no reason to downplay what I did. It matters. And please know I'm carefully choosing my next steps."

Man in a green velvet suit jacket with a white shirt and neck accessory, smiling at a music awards event
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

"I want to end this update hopefully on a more positive note. Since that video was taken, I've been sober for nine days. It's not all that long of a time, but it's enough to know that the man in that video is not the man that I'm trying to be. I've had this week to think about times when I'm sober, and I'm really proud of who I am and my actions for the most part in those moments. When I look on the times that I'm not, it seems to be where the majority of my mistakes are made."


Before the 2022 incident, Morgan was also arrested in 2020 for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Nashville at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse.

Man standing in front of a backdrop with logos, wearing a denim jacket over a white t-shirt
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for ACM

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.