    Matthew McConaughey Playfully Defended His 2005 Sexiest Man Alive Title

    "Alright, alright, alright."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Matthew McConaughey will be the sexiest man alive for the rest of his life.

    Matthew McConaughey in a formal suit with bow tie at an event
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    You might know Matthew as the Academy Award-winning actor from compelling dramas like Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective, or A Time to Kill.

    Focus Features / Â©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection, / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Many of you might consider him a rom-com fixture from favorites like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, or Failure to Launch.

    Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection, Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And there are the guy's guys who might know him from Dazed and Confused, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Interstellar.

    Gramercypictures / Â©GramercyPictures/Courtesy Everett Collection, Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    To Matthew, he will always think of himself as the sexiest man alive, and the Texas-born superstar makes a valid point.

    Closeup of Matthew McConaughey
    Leon Bennett / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Matthew was one of eleven stars featured on the cover of People magazine's 50th-anniversary special issue. The other celebs featured were Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Viola Davis.

    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images, Leon Bennett / Getty Images, Raymond Hall / GC Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

    Reflecting with People, Matthew talked about being named the 2005 Sexiest Man Alive, and he doesn't care who comes after him — his title will last a lifetime.

    Matthew McConaughey in a Texas Longhorns shirt, giving a thumbs-up
    Tim Warner / Getty Images

    "People tell me, 'You're no longer the Sexiest Man Alive, McConaughey,' for the last 19 years, every time someone else has been crowned. And I say, 'Well, I'm still alive. Come on!'" he said jokingly.

    Matthew McConaughey on the red carpet
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    "If you're named it and you're still alive, you're still Sexiest Man Alive. That was my joke going forward with everything," Matthew continued.

    Matthew McConaughey in a white shirt and cowboy hat raising his right hand with two fingers up in a peace sign
    Tim Warner / Getty Images

    For the 2005 cover, he wore all denim, and honestly, it looks really, really good on him. "That was a time where I noticed that the go-to on any photoshoot, especially for this, was denim. Go denim. Blue catches the eyes; denim, all-American. It was a good call," he said.

    Closeup of Matthew McConaughey
    George Pimentel / WireImage

    "Denim still works for me today," he added.

    Closeup of Matthew McConaughey
    Ignat / GC Images

    Yes. Yes, it does.

    Here he is at a press conference for Two for the Money, just to drive home what Matthew was working with in 2005.

    Closeup of Matthew McConaughey
    Vera Anderson / WireImage

    Here's Matthew at the Daytona 500 in 2005.

    Matthew McConaughey as Grand Marshal at a racing event, standing by a car, gesturing number one with his finger
    Kevin Kane / WireImage

    Here he is at the 62nd Golden Globe Awards.

    Closeup of Matthew McConaughey and Diane Kruger onstage
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    And finally, here he is now, and homeboy is right, "If you're named it and you're still alive, you're still Sexiest Man Alive."

    Closeup of Matthew McConaughey
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    "Alright, alright, alright" indeed.