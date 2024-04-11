Matthew McConaughey Playfully Defended His 2005 Sexiest Man Alive Title

Many of you might consider him a rom-com fixture from favorites like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, or Failure to Launch.
And there are the guy's guys who might know him from Dazed and Confused, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Interstellar.
To Matthew, he will always think of himself as the sexiest man alive, and the Texas-born superstar makes a valid point.
Matthew was one of eleven stars featured on the cover of People magazine's 50th-anniversary special issue. The other celebs featured were Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Viola Davis.
Reflecting with People, Matthew talked about being named the 2005 Sexiest Man Alive, and he doesn't care who comes after him — his title will last a lifetime.
"People tell me, 'You're no longer the Sexiest Man Alive, McConaughey,' for the last 19 years, every time someone else has been crowned. And I say, 'Well, I'm still alive. Come on!'" he said jokingly.
"If you're named it and you're still alive, you're still Sexiest Man Alive. That was my joke going forward with everything," Matthew continued.
For the 2005 cover, he wore all denim, and honestly, it looks really, really good on him. "That was a time where I noticed that the go-to on any photoshoot, especially for this, was denim. Go denim. Blue catches the eyes; denim, all-American. It was a good call," he said.
"Denim still works for me today," he added.
Here he is at a press conference for Two for the Money, just to drive home what Matthew was working with in 2005.
Here's Matthew at the Daytona 500 in 2005.
Here he is at the 62nd Golden Globe Awards.
And finally, here he is now, and homeboy is right, "If you're named it and you're still alive, you're still Sexiest Man Alive."