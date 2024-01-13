Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Responded To Backlash Over His New Controversial Guitar

Browse links
"Ultimately, I'm sad at how people perceive me in general."
That has to be the ugliest guitar I've ever seen— Atlas :) SEEING PARX!!!! 🍉 (@etrnalascension) January 8, 2024
The worst part about this is the MGK fans trying to defend it lmao.— EighthGate (@NickBurk10) January 9, 2024
This is the most needlessly edgy, ugly guitar ever.
I’ve defended Machine Gun Kelly through everything he’s been under fire for, he’s my favorite artist! You don’t like it, COOL! I’m not making you! Him and his music has saved my life, I’ve watched him grow and change! IT IS A GUITAR, DON’T LIKE IT? DON’T BUY IT! it’s simple!— 🍅Smiley Toni w/ the Curls//Hugged Mod! 💙 (@HippyHawking) January 9, 2024
i'll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation, but i will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. and then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. ultimately im sad at how people perceive me in general. peace— blonde don (@machinegunkelly) January 10, 2024