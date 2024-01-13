Skip To Content
    Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Responded To Backlash Over His New Controversial Guitar

    "Ultimately, I'm sad at how people perceive me in general."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Machine Gun Kelly upset people again — this time, it's over a musical instrument.

    Axelle / FilmMagic

    The 33-year-old musician recently fired back at critics of a new metallic silver, razor-blade-shaped guitar he designed with a popular brand.

    he&#x27;s screaming into the mic on stage with his guitar at his side
    Venla Shalin / Redferns

    The "Bloody Valentine" singer partnered with Schecter guitars to create a unique instrument featuring a Schecter USA Pasadena Plus bridge pickup and Master Volume / Killswitch controls.

    the guitar with a razor-shaped body
    Schecter Guitars / Via schecterguitars.com

    He's partnered with them in the past for previous pink album-related guitars.

    However, MGK has received a lot of backlash this time over its controversial design and people's interpretations of what it might promote.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
    On Thursday, MGK finally responded to criticism over his controversially-shaped guitar to defend his artistic vision.

    On X (formally known as Twitter), MGK wrote, "I'll never explain my art because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation, but I will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. And then blame me for your version of what you think my art is."

    his singing on stage while playing guitar
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    He continued. "Ultimately, I'm sad at how people perceive me in general. Peace."

    In a fan video, MGK explained to a crowd of fans that the razor blade guitar is "kind of an ode to 'Tickets To My Downfall,' the line on the title track and also a nod to my 20s and all the crazy times that I had."

    him singing with the crowd behind him
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    The lyrics from "title track" off MGK's fifth studio album are: "I use a razor to take off the edge, 'Jump off the ledge,' they said / 'Take the laser, aim at my head and paint the walls red,' I said/ I'm crazy, I'm off the meds, I'm 'better off dead,' they said / I use a razor to take off the edge, jump off the ledge."

    Ethan Miller / Getty Images

    But, according to MGK, that particular line doesn't have to do with self-harm. Back in 2022, at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival, he said, "I'm talking about I use a single-blade razor to shave my face because I have so much anxiety I can't sit the fuck still for five seconds."

    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for SCAD

    "The only time I have in the day because I don't meditate, because I drink so much, because I smoke cigarettes ... the only time I give myself to calm down, to take off the edge is when I use a razor to take off the edge."

    He continued that if you couldn't even dissect the first song of the album right, he's not interested in your critiques, citing that album reviews of the past spent more time genuinely analyzing music.

    What do you think about MGK's new guitar design? Let's discuss it in the comments.

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

    The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.