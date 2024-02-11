I Genuinely Can't Stop Laughing At These 24 Ridiculously Funny LGBTQ+ Tweets
"Rapid fire applying to jobs on LinkedIn like a lonely bottom sending 'Hey Handsome” to the entire grid at 2 am." —@tylerhmead
Today, I woke up specifically in the mood for queer-adjacent ish and giggles. I want this bleak, colorless world to get a taste of the rainbow, so here are the funniest tweets created for and by the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. 🌈
2.
i’m foaming at the mouth pic.twitter.com/5E4Q6Ys5mh— ًً (@burnsaltism) February 7, 2024
3.
Bisexuals https://t.co/tfHwzWxk85— Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) February 6, 2024
4.
Calling me at 3am for sum 🍆 is DISGUSTING !! Where is yo morals?? Where is yo self respect?? What is your address? Where is yo house? Where do I park? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— ANTOINE “the sleeze“🥢🥡 (@IANTOINEJ) February 7, 2024
5.
I don't understand how every gay guy from Ohio is from a small town where they were the only queer person, yet somehow there are 400,000 of them in New York with the exact same story.— Tyler Mead (@tylerhmead) February 7, 2024
6.
almost got a chase scene pic.twitter.com/1qbPEDL98v— diego (@metasIasher) February 7, 2024
7.
I went here and they said ur the mayor pic.twitter.com/TRwYzUVvby— bobby (@bobbylikesbeers) February 7, 2024
8.
gays after putting on a pop girls fourth single from a decade ago that failed to chart on billboard pic.twitter.com/u1zSVCzNmj— jack (@fkajack) February 5, 2024
9.
on this day 12 years ago my gay ass pretended to care about the super bowl pic.twitter.com/10W1HGI6k3— matt (@mattxiv) February 5, 2024
10.
[tracy chapman at her cheap friend’s wedding] you got a cash bar— matt (@computer_gay) February 7, 2024
11.
rapid fire applying to jobs on linkedin like a lonely bottom sending “hey handsome” to the entire grid at 2am— 🏴☠️ (@cursedkief) February 7, 2024
12.
that lady in barbarian with billy skarsgård: pic.twitter.com/5bSIzOLeLp— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) February 9, 2024
13.
The new season of True Detective is a mystery where the audience has to try to understand why two extra-strength gay women are supposed to be straight— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) February 5, 2024
14.
did conservatives really not know how gay the ancient greeks were?— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) February 6, 2024
15.
The Grammy committee to the gays after giving Kylie her Grammy pic.twitter.com/lQvL3fvo0s— 💫 (@heyjaeee) February 4, 2024
16.
what’s your favorite southern expression to call someone gay? mine is probably “he’s got a little sugar in his tank” but i also love “that dog don’t hunt”— real housecat (@tousleshommes) February 9, 2024
17.
One time I went on a date with a guy and he told me his mom abandoned him & his sister in a parking lot and I responded with “okay Roxxxy Andrew’s!” pic.twitter.com/04ax8c1gNE— Vin (@SpaghettiPapi) February 7, 2024
18.
beyoncé doing a meet and greet at the grammys during every commercial break pic.twitter.com/kGi4Qq7QAE— wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 5, 2024
19.
That’s Carmen Brandiego 🥰 https://t.co/id7Y8bx7fV— J A S O N J A M E S. (@Mr_JasonJames) February 5, 2024
20.
Opened Grindr in Seattle pic.twitter.com/KFf1GhY5K4— Swolecialist (@BlackLanterrn) February 8, 2024
21.
alexander the great at kissing boys— Jenna SaysQuoi (@jennasaysquoi) February 6, 2024
22.
idc that Chic Fil A is homophobic , my mom is too and i eat her food tf pic.twitter.com/p9AmmAPzY2— Erèn 🎯 (@erenfromtarget) February 6, 2024
23.
she was so real for this pic.twitter.com/qDfFC9YezE— rigatoni (@thatrigatoni) February 8, 2024
24.
A murder on the dance floor pic.twitter.com/ULFWMxL0pF— Jack (@GayLaVie) February 7, 2024