    After Years Of Homages To Elvis, Lana Del Rey Isn't A Part Of "Priscilla," And The Fans Are Not Happy

    "Considering Lana’s entire persona is basically Priscilla, this is disappointing."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I have bad news. Lana Del Rey isn't featured on the soundtrack for the new movie Priscilla.

    Lana Del Rey onstage
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    In an interview with E! News, the film's director, Sofia Coppola, noted she "got a lot of requisitions about how [Lana] could be part of the movie" based on the life of Priscilla Presley, and she explained why it didn't happen.

    Closeup of Sofia Coppola
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    The news that 38-year-old Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, one of my favorite tragically romantic singers, was so close to being a part of a film by one of my favorite tragically romantic directors breaks my heart — and I'm not alone. The fans are perturbed.

    Lana Del Rey onstage
    David Wolff - Patrick / WireImage

    Let me explain why Lana was perfect for Priscilla. First, let's talk about how Lana's entire persona feels like an homage to Priscilla's lifelong career.

    Luca Teuchmann / Getty Images, Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    The "Summertime Sadness" singer is known for her cinematic and melancholic music and a vintage Hollywood aesthetic straight out of the '60s.

    Screenshots of Lana Del Rey
    Interscope

    Her voice is made for soundtracks. I'm still processing my emotions from listening to the otherworldly song "Young and Beautiful" from Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby or her haunting rendition of "Once Upon a Dream" for Maleficent.

    Closeup of Lana Del Rey
    Interscope

    This fan-made video of "Young and Beautiful" featuring Elvis and Priscilla is another perfect pitch.

    Honestly, no shade to Cailee Spaeny (who played Priscilla in the film), but Lana could've been a fair option for the role. In 2013, Lana wrote and starred in her own short film, Tropico, which included an Elvis impersonator.

    Screenshots from &quot;Tropico&quot;
    Lana Del Rey / Interscope

    The film included a fake Jesus, Marilyn Monroe, and John Wayne as God, so you have to check it out for yourself.

    If becoming Priscilla wasn't in the cards for Lana, she certainly referenced the King of Rock 'n' Roll in her music. In "Body Electric" from her third EP, Paradise, she literally says, "Elvis is my daddy," so her presence made sense somewhere in the film's atmosphere.

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, / Courtesy Everett Collection

    In her song "Million Dollar Man," she references the famous "One for the money and two for the show" line from the beginning of his hit version of "Blue Suede Shoes."

    In 2008, she had a song called "Elvis" for the documentary The King, including the lyrics, "Elvis, where are you when I need you most?"

    Closeup of Elvis and Priscilla
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    The connection is almost too obvious.

    Now, let's examine why Sofia Coppola's aesthetic is perfect for Lana's music. Sofia first impressed us with her directorial debut of the controversial novel The Virgin Suicides, a book that feels like it lives on Lana's bedside table.

    Sofia Coppola onset of her films
    Paramount Classics / Sony Pictures / Everett Collection

    In 2006, the 52-year-old filmmaker blessed us with the award-winning fashions of the 2006 new wave/post-punk Marie Antoinette. And the Academy Award-winning Lost in Translation felt like a Lana music video.

    And to top it all off, the actual Priscilla Presley recently confirmed that she is, in fact, a Lana Del Rey fan.

    Closeup of Priscilla Presley
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

    In the E! News interview, Sofia claimed that she hoped Lana could at least do a song for the film, but "it didn't work out with the timing." The pressure was so heavy that the director claimed she even invited Lana to the film's premiere but said she couldn't make it.

    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    Lana's entire music catalog and wardrobe was the perfect setup to be featured on a soundtrack for Sofia Coppola's Priscilla. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and we, the fandom, have feelings about it.

    I'm not the only one upset about the perfect music collaboration that never was:

    &quot;Lana&#x27;s work ethic is terrible&quot;
    Twitter: @marenyearly
    &quot;a loss for the culture...&quot;
    Twitter: @oceanblvdvinyl
    &quot;i need to know what&#x27;s on her schedule, other than vaping, that&#x27;s more important than this&quot;
    Twitter: @postnuclearjoan
    &quot;she was probably working her shift at the Waffle House&quot;
    x.com
    &quot;MY DAY IS RUINED...&quot;
    x.com
    &quot;she is her own worst enemy because this would&#x27;ve been a cultural reset&quot;
    x.com

    Twitter: @kannykrush
    &quot;lana has organized her career around and guided the whole trajectory of her life toward recording an original song for a sofia coppola movie about elvis presley...&quot;
    x.com

    Twitter: @CinamonSluh

    Twitter: @fxvkingfaith

    Twitter: @keybrackson

    Twitter: @fabbgrat

    Twitter: @takecarehours

    Twitter: @arianaunext

    Although I'm bummed — not too much on Lana. It's a missed opportunity, but her music is still fire.