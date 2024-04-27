    "You Shot Me": Kelly Osbourne Called Out Her Brother Jack For Shooting Her In The Leg

    I went straight through her leg.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kelly Osbourne said she "almost died" once when her brother Jack shot her in the leg.

    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images, Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    On an April 23 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the two siblings were joined by their parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, to share wild "emergency experiences."

    Two split images of a podcast recording. Top: two women seated with microphones. Bottom: a woman and a man also with mics, casual attire
    youtube.com

    You might remember the 2002 MTV reality show The Osbournes, which featured heavy metal frontman Ozzy and his family, ran for several years, showcasing their wild, curse-laden antics.

    The Osbourne family posing together; two seated and two standing, in formal attire
    Courtesy Everett Collection

    Now, the family is back together, revisiting those experiences and more on a podcast. In this episode, they reminisced about the worst 911 emergency calls they made in the past.

    Four people sitting in a row on couches in a studio setting, holding beverages, with microphones, engaging in a discussion
    youtube.com

    "You shot me," Kelly said to Jack, who immediately agreed. "You shot me... and I almost died."

    Person with purple hair, smiling, wearing a black sheer top with strap details. Tattoo visible on chest
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    As if it made the story any less shocking, Sharon urged her children to clarify that Jack was using a pellet gun. However, it didn't matter which gun he used. Kelly was still adamant about the pain.

    Woman holding a Rolling Stone award, wearing a white blazer with black accents on a red carpet
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    "Mum, it went straight through my leg and out the other side," Kelly continued.

    Woman with purple hair wearing a white dress with a heart-shaped cutout, holding a phone
    Mega / GC Images

    "You can still someone with a pellet gun," Jack added.

    Man in hoodie and jeans sits relaxed in armchair on stage
    youtube.com

    Ozzy finally chimed in and asked Kelly if it hurt. To which she replied, "Dad, it felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast because it kind of burnt a bit."

    Man with round sunglasses and long hair smiling in front of ornate backdrop
    Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

    According to Kelly, the bullet going through her leg wasn't the worst part. Cleaning the wound at a tiny English hospital was the most painful experience.

    "It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s," Kelly said. "Their X-ray machine wasn't working. So, they got this long Q-tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure that there was no bits [of pellet] still [in my leg]."

    Woman in embellished blue blouse gesturing during a podcast recording
    youtube.com

    Kelly and Jack agreed the pellet gun incident was an accident before Ozzy cleared up where he was when all of this was happening.

    According to Ozzy, he was filming the 1995 comedy The Jerky Boys: The Movie in New York. The kids at the time were left with "Uncle Zakk." Based on the timeline, it's fair to assume they're talking about Zakk Wylde, lead guitarist for Ozzy's band. "I blame Uncle Zakk because he was the adult in charge."

    Guitarist on stage performing with a blue guitar, surrounded by stage lighting and audience in foreground
    Scott Legato / Getty Images

    In the end, Kelly and Jack claimed responsibility for the incident. "My fault as the guy operating the... air rifle," Jack told Kelly. "Your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting."

    Two individuals posing, one with spiked hair and a jacket, the other with a mohawk and glasses
    Mtv / Â©MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Elsewhere in the podcast, the family discussed attempted robberies, road rage incidents, and wild run-ins with Courtney Love. It's everything and more you'd love from this unexpected family, especially if you're a fan of the original series.

    Three people in a living room scene from a TV show; two seated on a couch, one standing with a bag
    Mtv / Â©MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Watch the full episode on YouTube.