Kelly Osbourne said she "almost died" once when her brother Jack shot her in the leg.
On an April 23 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the two siblings were joined by their parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, to share wild "emergency experiences."
You might remember the 2002 MTV reality show The Osbournes, whichfeatured heavy metal frontman Ozzy and his family, ran for several years, showcasing their wild, curse-laden antics.
Now, the family is back together, revisiting those experiences and more on a podcast. In this episode, they reminisced about the worst 911 emergency calls they made in the past.
"You shot me," Kelly said to Jack, who immediately agreed. "You shot me... and I almost died."
As if it made the story any less shocking, Sharon urged her children to clarify that Jack was using a pellet gun. However, it didn't matter which gun he used. Kelly was still adamant about the pain.
"Mum, it went straight through my leg and out the other side," Kelly continued.
"You can still someone with a pellet gun," Jack added.
Ozzy finally chimed in and asked Kelly if it hurt. To which she replied, "Dad, it felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast because it kind of burnt a bit."
According to Kelly, the bullet going through her leg wasn't the worst part. Cleaning the wound at a tiny English hospital was the most painful experience.
"It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s," Kelly said. "Their X-ray machine wasn't working. So, they got this long Q-tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure that there was no bits [of pellet] still [in my leg]."
Kelly and Jack agreed the pellet gun incident was an accident before Ozzy cleared up where he was when all of this was happening.
According to Ozzy, he was filming the 1995 comedy The Jerky Boys: The Movie in New York. The kids at the time were left with "Uncle Zakk." Based on the timeline, it's fair to assume they're talking about Zakk Wylde, lead guitarist for Ozzy's band. "I blame Uncle Zakk because he was the adult in charge."
In the end, Kelly and Jack claimed responsibility for the incident. "My fault as the guy operating the... air rifle," Jack told Kelly. "Your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting."
Elsewhere in the podcast, the family discussed attempted robberies, road rage incidents, and wild run-ins with Courtney Love. It's everything and more you'd love from this unexpected family, especially if you're a fan of the original series.