    Julia Stiles Reenacted That One Scene From The Greatest Teen Movie Of All Time, And I'll Never Recover From This

    I can seriously give you 10 reasons why 10 Things I Hate About You is one of the most iconic '90s movies ever created.

    Mychal Thompson
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Drop everything you're doing! Julia Stiles re-created one of the most iconic scenes in cinematic history, and now I'm an emotional mess.

    Close-up of Julia at a media event in a neon pink cutout halter-top outfit
    Regarding '90s rom-coms, you can't even hold the conversation without mentioning this movie.

    Poster for 10 Things I Hate About You, showing the cast
    The 42-year-old actor joined the Mash-Up Americans Book Festival at the Greene Space in New York City, and she gave us die-hard 10 Things I Hate About You fans something to cry about.

    Close-up of Julia standing at a podium and looking down
    In 1999, Julia starred as Kat Stratford in 10 Things I Hate About You, a teen romantic comedy based on William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew (retold in a high school setting), and the movie changed lives.

    Julia in the movie resting against a beam outside with a notebook in her lap
    No, I'm not talking about that mediocre TV adaptation, even though it blessed us with Nicholas Braun from Succession dressed like this:

    A smiling Nicholas in a brimmed hat, scarf, and short-sleeved T-shirt, with the caption &quot;It&#x27;s still a firm no from me&quot;
    Julia's performance opposite the late, great Heath Ledger as bad boy Patrick Verona is a part of world history. Not a single week goes by that I don't think about this movie.

    Heath and Julia pointing in the movie
    In fact, I can give you 10 reasons why 10 Things I Hate About You is my all-time favorite.

    The cast of the movie standing and posing together
    1. 10 Things I Hate About You is actually a well-written adaptation that captures both the passion of Shakespeare and the '90s.

    Julia and Heath in the movie looking at each other
    Another great '90s teen literary adaptation is Clueless, based on Jane Austen's Emma.

    2. Patrick's endearing but cringeworthy performance of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" in the football stadium is the reason I have an unhealthy obsession with every version of this song.

    This includes the versions by Lauryn Hill, Muse, Diana Ross & the Supremes, Gloria Gaynor, Lady A, Shawn Mendes, and Jacob Collier.

    3. It contains the best messy date scene ever filmed, which walked so The Notebook could run.

    Julia and Heath in the movie painting and wearing goggles
    4. The chemistry between Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) and Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) should be studied in top universities around the world.

    Bianca and Cameron in a library saying, &quot;Where is my uncle&#x27;s pencil?&quot; and &quot;I don&#x27;t know; maybe it is up your ass?&quot; in French
    5. The guidance counselor, Ms. Perky (Allison Janney), who also shamelessly writes erotic literature, inspired my entire career.

    Ms Perky behind her desk looking at a student
    6. There are embarrassing and slightly offensive moments like this that could only live in an outdated '90s movie.

    Arrow pointing to a student in a classroom wearing a Rasta-inspired outfit, with caption &quot;What&#x27;s his backstory?&quot;
    7. When Kat tricked the soccer coach, Mr. Chapin (David Leisure), so Patrick could sneak out of detention, I discovered what true love looks like.

    Mr Chapin and Kat in a classroom talking to each other
    8. Walter Stratford (Larry Miller) as the overprotective obstetrician dad made me want children who could possibly get pregnant one day JUST so I could re-create this ridiculous scene.

    Walter saying to Kat, who&#x27;s in a pregnancy suit, &quot;I&#x27;ve got news for you; I&#x27;m down, I&#x27;ve got the 411, and you are not going out and getting jiggy with some boy, I don&#x27;t care how dope his ride i; Mamma didn&#x27;t raise no fool&quot;
    9. Bianca's vicious best friend, Chastity Church (Gabrielle Union), was so problematic, but I was obsessed with the girl's logic, like when Bianca said, "There's a difference between like and love. Because I like my Skechers, but I love my Prada backpack," and she ate it up.

    Chastity next to Bianca and looking skeptically at Cameron
    And there's this hilarious moment:

    10. Most of all, 10 Things I Hate About You introduced us non-Australians to this man.

    Close-up of Heath
    The way he looks in this movie is sickening.

    So when Julia reenacted the most heartwarming scene in teen movie history, I simultaneously cried and laughed because I promise I didn't base my entire personality on this film (stares at 10 Things I Hate About You poster).

    "I hate the way you talk to me / And the way you cut your hair / I hate the way you drive my car / I hate it when you stare."

    "I hate your big dumb combat boots / And the way you read my mind / I hate you so much, it makes sick / It even makes me rhyme."

    "I hate the way you're always right / I hate it when you lie / I hate it when you make me laugh / Even worse when you make me cry."

    "I hate it when you're not around / And the fact that you didn't call / But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you / Not even close / Not even a little bit / Not even at all."

    Thank you for re-creating the magic, Julia.

    Julia Stiles attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on February 09, 2023 in New York City
    10 Things I Hate About You is streaming on Disney+.

    You're welcome.

    Correction: A quote from Bianca was misattributed to Chastity in a previous version of this post.