Drop everything you're doing! Julia Stiles re-created one of the most iconic scenes in cinematic history, and now I'm an emotional mess.
Regarding '90s rom-coms, you can't even hold the conversation without mentioning this movie.
The 42-year-old actor joined the Mash-Up Americans Book Festival at the Greene Space in New York City, and she gave us die-hard 10 Things I Hate About You fans something to cry about.
In 1999, Julia starred as Kat Stratford in 10 Things I Hate About You, a teen romantic comedy based on William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew (retold in a high school setting), and the movie changed lives.
No, I'm not talking about that mediocre TV adaptation, even though it blessed us with Nicholas Braun from Succession dressed like this:
Julia's performance opposite the late, great Heath Ledger as bad boy Patrick Verona is a part of world history. Not a single week goes by that I don't think about this movie.
In fact, I can give you 10 reasons why 10 Things I Hate About You is my all-time favorite.
1. 10 Things I Hate About You is actually a well-written adaptation that captures both the passion of Shakespeare and the '90s.
2. Patrick's endearing but cringeworthy performance of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" in the football stadium is the reason I have an unhealthy obsession with every version of this song.
3. It contains the best messy date scene ever filmed, which walked so The Notebook could run.
4. The chemistry between Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) and Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) should be studied in top universities around the world.
5. The guidance counselor, Ms. Perky (Allison Janney), who also shamelessly writes erotic literature, inspired my entire career.
6. There are embarrassing and slightly offensive moments like this that could only live in an outdated '90s movie.
7. When Kat tricked the soccer coach, Mr. Chapin (David Leisure), so Patrick could sneak out of detention, I discovered what true love looks like.
8. Walter Stratford (Larry Miller) as the overprotective obstetrician dad made me want children who could possibly get pregnant one day JUST so I could re-create this ridiculous scene.
9. Bianca's vicious best friend, Chastity Church (Gabrielle Union), was so problematic, but I was obsessed with the girl's logic, like when Bianca said, "There's a difference between like and love. Because I like my Skechers, but I love my Prada backpack," and she ate it up.
And there's this hilarious moment:
10. Most of all, 10 Things I Hate About You introduced us non-Australians to this man.
So when Julia reenacted the most heartwarming scene in teen movie history, I simultaneously cried and laughed because I promise I didn't base my entire personality on this film (stares at 10 Things I Hate About You poster).
"I hate the way you talk to me / And the way you cut your hair / I hate the way you drive my car / I hate it when you stare."
"I hate your big dumb combat boots / And the way you read my mind / I hate you so much, it makes sick / It even makes me rhyme."
"I hate the way you're always right / I hate it when you lie / I hate it when you make me laugh / Even worse when you make me cry."
"I hate it when you're not around / And the fact that you didn't call / But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you / Not even close / Not even a little bit / Not even at all."
Thank you for re-creating the magic, Julia.
Correction: A quote from Bianca was misattributed to Chastity in a previous version of this post.