    Jojo Siwa Reacted To An Old Interview When She Tried Not To Come Out, And It's So Relatable

    "It's not my time right now. I don't need it."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jojo Siwa took a quick trip down memory lane, and I can completely relate.

    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Recently, the 20-year-old actor and media personality shared a TikTok with a soundbite from her teenage years before she came out as queer.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    The video was captioned, "Good morning from me and this audio of me at age 15 trying not to come out when asked in an interview 'Any boyfriends?'"

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    In 2021, Jojo confirmed her LGBTQ+ identity and continued to represent positivity and acceptance.

    Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images

    And for that, we love the spunk of the bow-wearing reality star.

    In the TikTok, Jojo mouthed the words along with the audio that said, "Well, for me, the answer is just 'no.'"

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    15-year-old Jojo continued to struggle to find the words. "I don't have time. I-I can't be right now," she said. "It's just not... it's not for me. It's not my time right now. I don't need it. There's really no one. I had a crush on somebody—."

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    Later in the full interview, after being continually pressured, she responds that dating is not her "jam" and she's "not boy crazy." Rewatching her struggle with this inappropriate line of questioning is a moment I'm sure many queer kids, teens, and adults have experienced before.

    NBC / Via tiktok.com

    Of course, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star found this moment hilarious now, but it's such a real predictment for queer folks like myself. I remember getting my words twisted up every single time I tried my best to not come out when I was a teenager. It's funny now, but it was a nightmare back then.

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    I'm not the only one who can relate. Here's what people are saying:

    "Me at Thanksgiving," one TikTok user wrote.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    "Literally me in middle school," another person said.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    "I just made up a bf so people would get off my back," another user wrote.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    "Me to my family whenever they ask."

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    "IYKYK and YOU KNEW," another person added.

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    "Me when I was in the closet. This is so real."

    tiktok.com / Via tiktok.com

    Can you relate? Did you ever have to dance around prying questions from family and friends to conceal your LGBTQ+ identity? If so, tell me about it in the comments.