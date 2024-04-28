People Are Tweeting, Joking, And Memeing JoJo Siwa's Behavior On A Recent Red Carpet, And I'm Trying Not To Laugh

Justice for JoJo and her dance moves.

There's a new JoJo Siwa era in town, and we need to have a discussion.

JoJo Siwa on some steps
On April 25, JoJo attended Lifetime's Dance Moms: The Reunion premiere in New York City, and yes, she promoted her "rebrand" again.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
JoJo really stood out at the premiere amongst Dance Moms alums Kendall Vertes, Paige Hyland, Chloé Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, and Brooke Hyland.

Kendall Vertes, Paige Hyland, Chloé Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, JoJo Siwa, and Brooke Hyland
She wore a bedazzled sleeveless white T-shirt with the phrase "Karma's a Bitch," a thick silver chain, and a pair of pink, silver, and black bedazzled gloves.

The phrase was borrowed from her new single, "Karma."

JoJo's latest looks, aka "her rebrand," have become a hot topic recently, with folks being critical of the abrupt change. However, extremely polarizing style choices have always been a constant for JoJo.

JoJo Siwa performing onstage
JoJo's career exploded after her time on Dance Moms, over a decade ago. Since then, the triple-threat internet personality appeared on The Masked Singer, Dancing with the Stars, and So You Think You Can Dance and sold JoJo-themed products like makeup, ice cream, and over 80 million bows.

JoJo Siwa poses joyfully in a colorful outfit with a bow at a promotional event
Everybody knows JoJo for the bows.

And, honestly, the look worked out for her career. JoJo will go down in history as one of many celebrity icons who could rock a mean bow as a fashion statement.

JoJo Siwa poses with hands on hips, wearing a large bow, vest, and layered skirt
There's Blossom from The Powerpuff Girls.

The Powerpuff Girls, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, flying in formation
There's Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck.

Animated characters Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse standing in a colorful cartoon room with heart decorations
There's Hello Kitty.

Hello Kitty balloon floats in a parade with city buildings in the background
And then, there's JoJo Siwa.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
However, following the release of her single "Karma," JoJo has intentionally ditched the kiddie-rainbow (emphasis on the bow) style for a new, edgy, rock-inspired look, and it's taking time for folks to get used to it.

Closeup of JoJo Siwa
At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, JoJo told People, "I've seen people before me make this transition, I've seen how much I loved it, and I've seen also how much the world has criticized us, so I am ready for that. One thing that I think no one's done is given the heads-up."

JoJo Siwa poses with a peace sign, wearing a jacket with &quot;KARMA&quot; and sparkly trousers
"It was important to me to give that heads-up and be like, look, if you follow along, that's all you. If you want to go, now's your time. But in the best way possible, now's your time."

JoJo Siwa posing with a smile, wearing a sequined jacket with a hood and hair styled with vibrant hairpieces
But when this video of JoJo at the Dance Moms: The Reunion premiere started going viral, it became apparent that perhaps people are questioning more than just clothes.

"She said:"

Man in beanie smiling, text: &quot;this is how it feels to drink a diet coke&quot;
Tweet by Raven Brunner stating JoJo Siwa is a mix of all characters played by Melissa McCarthy
I predict at some time in our timeline, Jojo Siwa will join the WWE

Twitter: @lisathenotabrat

Here's the thing. JoJo was only 9 when she competed in Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and appeared on Dance Moms. Of course, she will change up her look a decade later.

JoJo Siwa posing with arms crossed, wearing a bright hoodie, sparkly pants, and a heart design on her cheek
It's easy to criticize her evolution since we have a play-by-play, but whether it's a post-high school emo phase (like me) or dressing up like a mouse (like Miley Cyrus) — we've all experienced wild developments as we enter adulthood.

Miley Cyrus performing on stage with dancers in bear costumes
I vote we give JoJo, her style, and "interesting" viral dances some grace because her career, like the bow-wearing icons before her, is part of the journey.