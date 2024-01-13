Skip To Content
    Jared Leto Apparently Refused A Michelin Star Chef's Food, And The Interaction Sounds So Uncomfortable

    This is exactly how I imagine eating dinner with Jared Leto would be like.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jared Leto is an enigma.

    Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    In the past, the 52-year-old Academy Award winner showed up for the Met Gala looking like this.

    he&#x27;s holding a replica of his own head
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Other times, he's caused a commotion over his controversial method acting.

    Jared as the joker
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    Another time, he climbed the Empire State Building to promote his new album.

    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

    Most recently, he was spotted sitting alone at his table in the middle of the 2024 Golden Globes while Oprah was presenting, and I had follow-up questions.

    arrow pointing to him alone at the table
    CBS

    Now, comedian Mae Martin has shared some hilarious insight into the Morbius star's fancy dinner table interactions, and we're one step closer to answers.

    closeup of Mae
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    On a new episode of their podcast Handsome with Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster, Mae told a story of Jared allegedly refusing an expensive, fancy meal and inadvertently dissing the chef. "I did go to an event where Jared Leto was at the same table as me, and he was sitting across from me, and he has the vibe of a sort of cult leader," Mae said.

    Jared opening his jacket to expose his bare chest while sticking his tongue out
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    "And he was in his shades and his long hair. And it was like, there was this amazing chef, like, a Michelin star chef. And the food was amazing."

    Pierre Suu / Getty Images

    Mae continued to explain how, eventually, the chef emerged from the kitchen to meet the guests eating their food, which is customary at these fancy rich people's dinners. "So the chef comes out at one point and is like, 'I hope you're enjoying the meal,' and Jared Leto goes, 'Uh, I'm not going to eat it,' and we're all like, 'Oh, okay, yeah.'"

    jared and nicholas cage sitting together
    Christopher Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

    Instead of keeping it cute, Jared explained why he refused to eat the chef's food. "He goes, 'Yeah, 'cause I got food poisoning at one of these things once,'" Mae remembered. "And the chef is like, 'Oh sir, I assure you you would not get food poisoning from my food.'"

    Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    But it doesn't stop there because it's Jared, and he's an enigma, folks. "And [Jared] reaches in his jacket, and he pulls out a power bar, like an energy bar, and he's like, 'That's why I always bring these,'" Mae added. "And he opens it and starts eating it in front of the chef."

    jared and kris jenner talking at a dinner table
    Jacopo M. Raule / Via Getty Images

    So, there you have it! There's no reason to keep myself awake for endless nights wondering why Jared was alone at his Golden Globes table. Maybe he didn't want to get fancy dinner food poisoning, or he refused to share his crumbled-up pocket energy bars with everyone.

    CBS

    Or maybe I need to get off the internet for a while. 😅

    Jared is different.

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Jared's reps for comment.