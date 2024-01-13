Another time, he climbed the Empire State Building to promote his new album.
Most recently, he was spotted sitting alone at his table in the middle of the 2024 Golden Globes while Oprah was presenting, and I had follow-up questions.
Now, comedian Mae Martin has shared some hilarious insight into the Morbius star's fancy dinner table interactions, and we're one step closer to answers.
On a new episode of their podcast Handsome with Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster, Mae told a story of Jared allegedly refusing an expensive, fancy meal and inadvertently dissing the chef. "I did go to an event where Jared Leto was at the same table as me, and he was sitting across from me, and he has the vibe of a sort of cult leader," Mae said.
"And he was in his shades and his long hair. And it was like, there was this amazing chef, like, a Michelin star chef. And the food was amazing."
Mae continued to explain how, eventually, the chef emerged from the kitchen to meet the guests eating their food, which is customary at these fancy rich people's dinners. "So the chef comes out at one point and is like, 'I hope you're enjoying the meal,' and Jared Leto goes, 'Uh, I'm not going to eat it,' and we're all like, 'Oh, okay, yeah.'"
Instead of keeping it cute, Jared explained why he refused to eat the chef's food. "He goes, 'Yeah, 'cause I got food poisoning at one of these things once,'" Mae remembered. "And the chef is like, 'Oh sir, I assure you you would not get food poisoning from my food.'"
But it doesn't stop there because it's Jared, and he's an enigma, folks. "And [Jared] reaches in his jacket, and he pulls out a power bar, like an energy bar, and he's like, 'That's why I always bring these,'" Mae added. "And he opens it and starts eating it in front of the chef."
So, there you have it! There's no reason to keep myself awake for endless nights wondering why Jared was alone at his Golden Globes table. Maybe he didn't want to get fancy dinner food poisoning, or he refused to share his crumbled-up pocket energy bars with everyone.
Jared is different.
BuzzFeed has reached out to Jared's reps for comment.