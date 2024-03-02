"I get that 'doctor's nervous' thing, even though I'm a doctor's daughter, and I played one on TV," Jane said, referencing her hit TV show from the 90s. "I always either have someone else with me to take notes, or I've just asked for permission to record it because I don't always take it in at the time that I'm told it. And I don't want to be told, 'Oh, you're losing it. Maybe we should check you for dementia, or you're not listening, or you're just an older woman. That's what happens in life.'"