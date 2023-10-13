  • Viral badge

Everybody Is Having Different Reactions To Bobbi Althoff's Interview With Scarlett Johansson

A clip of Bobbi Althoff's latest interview has people questioning if there's a difference in how the 26-year-old podcaster interacts with certain guests.

Have you heard of the sarcastic podcast interviews of Bobbi Althoff?

Bobbi is a social media personality who originally began as a mom influencer on TikTok.

I babywear my husband sometimes too #babywear #artipoppee

The 26-year-old mother of two eventually pivoted to interviewing celebrities — like Tammin Sursok, who played Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars — on her new show, The Really Good Podcast.

People quickly took notice of Bobbi's controversial interviewing style: deadpan humor and disinterest in her celebrity guests. This style of comedy isn't new and was popularized long before she entered the picture.

We want to live in @drewbarrymore’s mind #ziwe

Zach Galifianakis on Between Two Ferns, Diana Morgan as Philomena Cunk on Cunk on Earth, Ziwe*,* and another internet star, Funny Marco (who was actually a guest on Bobbi's show), are all known for this style of uncomfortable and unconventional interviews.

Twitter: @raesanni

Then, she gained more popularity after she landed an interview with Drake.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bobbi explained that she landed the Drake interview by sliding into his DMs. "I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot," she said. "I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes. He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."

Bobbi also interviewed celebrity guests like Charlie Puth, Maluma, and Marc Cuban. However, folks really took notice of interviews with Shaq, Armani White, Tyga, Lil Yachty, and most recently, Offset.

Coming Thursday, probably

Twitter: @Imani_Barbarin

Then, a clip of Bobbi's interview with Scarlet Johansson went viral, and many fans quickly pointed out differences between her previous interviews.

My interview with Scarlett Johansson will be out soon. Pretty sure this @The Outset product is out today?!

Twitter: @VhoGubz

Twitter: @TheSaurus831

Twitter: @_ShaunKeyz

Twitter: @justthabangbro

Aside from her alleged lack of "awkwardness" in the Scarlet interview, some people even questioned if the interview was different based on race.

Twitter: @SthembiD

Twitter: @_ShaunKeyz

Twitter: @supabhova

Twitter: @OnleQueenB

There were other fans who saw no difference and came to the defense of the podcaster:

Twitter: @mxevideos

Twitter: @fox4sfive

Since it's only a snippet of interview with Scarlet, I think it's hard to say if there's truly a difference between her other interviews with predominately Black male celebrities, however, the conversation will surely make me look a little closer.

Let's stay tuned to see how the conversation plays out once the full episode is released.