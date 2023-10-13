Browse links
A clip of Bobbi Althoff's latest interview has people questioning if there's a difference in how the 26-year-old podcaster interacts with certain guests.
@bobbialthoff
I babywear my husband sometimes too #babywear #artipoppee♬ original sound - Bobbi
@showtime
We want to live in @drewbarrymore’s mind #ziwe♬ original sound - Showtime
I guess we’re meant to hate Bobbi Althoff bc she supposedly to Funny Marco’s style and gentrified it. But Funny Marco didn’t originate that style at all. I saw it first with Galfianakis and Between Two Ferns, and that’s prob not even the origin. Relax.— Rae Sanni (@raesanni) October 3, 2023
@bobbialthoff
Coming Thursday, probably♬ original sound - Bobbi
I’m being so serious right now when I ask, why is she always near Black folk?— @ImaniBarbarin@disabled.social (@Imani_Barbarin) October 1, 2023
Is that the only way her “humor” works? https://t.co/tse44Eux4F
@bobbialthoff
My interview with Scarlett Johansson will be out soon. Pretty sure this @The Outset product is out today?!♬ original sound - Bobbi
What happened to gimmicks she was doing when interviewing others?— Gubz (@VhoGubz) October 12, 2023
Where did her entire fake between two ferns energy go?— The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) October 12, 2023
So she’s only awkward to men?— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) October 12, 2023
oh now all of a sudden she’s not awkward— Thabz (@justthabangbro) October 12, 2023
Ooh she is only awkward with black people .— Ms SthembiD❤💰📖 (@SthembiD) October 12, 2023
Bcse she’s not interviewing a black man— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) October 12, 2023
What a stark difference, I'm damn near disgusted. BRING REAL JOURNALISTS TF BACK!!!! #BOBBIALTHOFF pic.twitter.com/UJ341XEw6h— QweenB_ (@OnleQueenB) October 12, 2023
This is still awkward what do y’all be talking about out 😂— MXEVIDEOS (@mxevideos) October 12, 2023
can someone please educate me on why people feel like bobbi is a problem because i really don’t see an issue of what she is doing— 𝔉𝔬𝔵🀣 (@fox4sfive) October 12, 2023