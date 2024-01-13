Skip To Content
    "That's Not Reality": People Are Sharing Their Most Hated Movie Clichés, And I Want To Know If You Agree

    "The good guy being like 'I don’t like to kill people' after the bad guy destroys and kills thousands of people."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Redditor u/mastervadr asked the question, "What is your most hated movie cliché?" People brought up all the frustrating tropes in our favorite films that are honestly overdone and overrated.

    1. "The slasher movie villain who's never really dead."

    A villain standing on the porch of a burning house
    ph: Ryan Green / © Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    u/Woodentit_B_Lovely

    2. "A character arriving at a restaurant or a diner, ordering, and leaving without having a single bite, or even before the food even gets to the table. It's so pointless. Why even have that scene in the movie? If they're there to talk to someone, just don't have them order for no reason, and that's it."

    u/holaprobando123

    3. "One guy fighting off ten guys, and instead of them attacking him all at once, they wait their turn to be defeated."

    Uma Thurman holding a sword in a scene from kill bill
    Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/Mrkay07

    4. "Okay, this is very minor, but when they are at a funeral, the headstone is already there. It takes months for the ground to settle after digging it up. If they put the headstone on it too soon, it would sink a bit."

    u/mrnnymern

    5. "A teacher says, 'Today we’ll be talking about the Civil War,' and the bell rings. As the students file out of the classroom, 'And write a 2-page essay about Abraham Lincoln!' Like, lady, read a single article on lesson planning and time management."

    students in a classroom
    Disney Channel / Â©Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/hananobira

    6. "The: 'It's my last mission. I can't wait to see my wife and baby girl.' Then, they immediately die in some dramatic way. This also applies to 'It's three days 'til retirement.'"

    u/Mister_Decker

    7. "A character intentionally cutting their palm when they need blood, wrapping a basic bandage around around it, and then being fine for the rest of the movie. That shit would HURT, and your hand would be pretty much unusable for weeks while it heals, hopefully not leaving a nasty scar that limits movement for the rest of your life."

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    u/Emptyspace227

    8. "'The Hollywood Hangup' where a character hangs up the phone without saying goodbye or ending the conversation in a natural way. It pulls me out of the movie every time."

    u/ClosetCentrist

    9. "When the protagonist 'doesn’t do that anymore' and the movie requires his expertise because 'he’s the best,' so he ends up 'doing that thing he swore never to do again.'"

    Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in a boxing gym in a scene from Creed
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/Reese_Redgrave

    10. "The bad guy will be pointing a gun at the good guy. All he needs to do is pull the trigger. But he talks instead. And that'd buy time for our good guy to outwit the bad guy."

    u/artpayne

    11. "Any type of dialogue where the bad guy tells the good guy something along the lines of 'you may not know this, but we are more similar than you think.'"

    dr. evil and mini me
    New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

    u/WetObamaButtPlug

    12. "What's that? There are only ten seconds until my ultimate life goal is accomplished. Let me explain the entire plan with its flaws exposed so the hero can fix this shit in nine seconds."

    u/Kman1986

    13. "The good guy being like 'I don’t like to kill people' after the bad guy destroys and kills thousands of people."

    Bane and Batman fighting
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/mastervadr

    14. "When digging a hole to bury a body, the hole always has perfectly vertical sides. Anyone who's ever dug a hole knows this is impossible."

    u/new-username-2017

    15. "The protagonist cop is a few days from retirement. Then shit goes down."

    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/Fresh-Hedgehog1895

    16. "When the driver of a car keeps their eyes focused on the passenger for an entire conversation without looking at the road."

    u/CatsAreJerks

    17. "She takes her hair down and glasses off, and 'Oh look, she's been hot this whole time!'"

    Miramax / courtesy Everett Collection

    u/ailish

    18. "An elaborate breakfast buffet before work/school, and someone grabs a piece of toast or an apple before running out of the door. Who's got time for that?"

    u/SabrinaSpellman1

    19. "Children who either talk like cynical 40-year-olds or simply exist to defy their parents and do what they want, putting everyone in danger. Usually, getting them out of danger means innocents die."

    kids sitting on a bed while an adult carrying a briefcase enters the room
    Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/LostNTheNoise

    20. "When a character walks into a bar and orders a 'beer' or 'whiskey.' You need to state a type of beer, buddy."

    Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/2u3e9v

    21. "Specific to horror movies, but the 'character opening a door and closing it to reveal a monster behind it' jumpscare is overdone.

    u/TBroomey

    22. "You know in teen movies when someone does something a little salacious, and they walk down the hallway the next day? Then everyone is staring at them and pointing and laughing and covering their mouths? Yeah, that isn't how teens actually act."

    Tristar Pictures / Â©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/TheBendyOne

    23. "The only living descendant of a 1000+ years old lineage. For thousands of years, the family never branched. It's always only one kid at a time?"

    u/Leeiteee

    24. "Someone 'hacking' something on a computer. They just press random keys and then go, 'I'm in.' I don't know shit about hacking, but I know it's not that."

    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/yourusernameistaken

    25. "Villains casually killing one of their henchmen to intimidate everyone."

    u/ZaagKicks

    26. "'We'll make our way through the air ducts...' No, you won't. That's not reality."

    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/klystron88

    27. "A person with a soon-to-be-married partner (or just any partner) moves to a new town on their own for a work thing or whatever and falls for the 'mysterious' guy and then proceeds to cheat on their partner with them + rubbing it in the partner's face."

    u/Iwannabeabluephoenix

    28. "Any plot that easily could be resolved if two characters simply talked to each other."

    men sitting at a bar
    Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/weakassplant

    29. "It's raining, and they have just argued. They're both walking their own way, and one looks back, but the other is still walking. Then they swap, both not knowing that they did indeed look back."

    u/SpuddyTuddles

    30. "A queer teen couple break up because one person won’t tell their parents about the relationship. Parents are openly homophobic and will kick their children out of home if they find out they’re queer. 'No, Darryl, he’s not ashamed of you; he just likes having A FUCKING ROOF OVER HIS HEAD!'"

    teens in band practice
    ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    u/EtherealPossumLady

    BuzzFeed Community, I want to hear what you think are the worst movie and TV clichés (and provide examples!) If you must, use this anonymous form to submit your answers.