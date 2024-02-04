24 Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Funny Gay Tweets
"Raise your hand if, like me, you use Twitter's dead name and have no problem with that."
If you wake up every morning and think to yourself, "Gee, I'm really craving hilarious tweets created for and by the LGBTQ+ community and their allies," then don't I have good news for you?
Gay guys tweeting like they’re public figures is this website’s best feature— wuf (@bong_rot) February 1, 2024
https://t.co/OU2VDLZCui pic.twitter.com/uSXaUFco6W— Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) January 29, 2024
they live their mean girl fantasy through her https://t.co/QQedJOQ3ob— jäÿ 🏁 (@jayslipa) January 29, 2024
Glee’s Britney/Brittany episode invented gay people https://t.co/OH5hA7fjj3 pic.twitter.com/15dHhC06M4— Anna 🍉 (@LobsterFriendly) January 31, 2024
woke up this morning to see megan thee stallion grinding on victoria monet, the gay agenda is thriving! pic.twitter.com/fDG4fnWmSy— ᴋᴇʟᴇʟᴀ’ꜱ ʙᴜᴅᴍᴀɴ (@soberthots_) January 28, 2024
Coming home from the gay bars feeling alone, ignored a bit disrespected and kinda sad https://t.co/gUYcKuoTHa— 💫 (@heyjaeee) January 28, 2024
When the viral prompt on your platform is “let’s see you at 21” you know it’s over.— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 31, 2024
i wanna go on drag race and pretend to not know a single reference just to see what rupaul would do— Twink Trash (@twinktrash_) January 28, 2024
Kurt Cobain in heaven when she saw Marsha P Johnson pic.twitter.com/ufxTFpnaqG— Gaggy Troye Sivan Moments (@emilyinqatar) January 30, 2024
https://t.co/7P3GpwuXdz pic.twitter.com/vS0bzRIJQg— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 29, 2024
actors when they're reading for a gay role and nicholas galitzine walks in pic.twitter.com/Cm2L9RoNox— rosie (@nickyn0mates) January 31, 2024
Look at me like that and I wouldve bottomed too. pic.twitter.com/iyKqelaOmZ— johnny. (@thejohnny81) February 1, 2024
what is his issue with gay gasps pic.twitter.com/PzOg8UBHRu— felicia❓ (@vulgarlygenuine) January 28, 2024
Cicero Lipschitz https://t.co/7xlLFQMq7B— drunk bulking season (@drunkgrindr) February 1, 2024
Just consulted the calendar and realized there are 5 weekends in June this year. 25% more Pride - It's like a gay leap year!— Elaine Scritches (@dfwclayton) January 30, 2024
nicholas galitzine fighting the “only plays bottoms” allegations pic.twitter.com/FO8sOwHJVa— gio 🤌🏻 george villiers era TODAY (@giogiorubbish) February 1, 2024
My Nephew: Why do you have a boyfriend? Who’s the girl?— 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐰 (@justxhenry) February 1, 2024
Me: We are both boys little one. Why, who do you think is the girl?
My Nephew: pic.twitter.com/91lg5u2BX2
"male loneliness epidemic" a man could never hope to understand the loneliness a lesbian feels when her wife is asleep— ً (@INXLiNGs) January 28, 2024
it's called the gay little monkey gene https://t.co/OOnhkRysuy pic.twitter.com/etovb5ThB2— g🍓 (@dressed4funeral) February 2, 2024
bottoms (2023) pic.twitter.com/uuqZb7xsiX— popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 30, 2024
me realizing that i’m the most esoteric bitch in line at target self checkout pic.twitter.com/AIuY0soZtL— rei menounos (@boyboygenius) February 2, 2024
THIS JUST CURED MY DEPRESSION pic.twitter.com/oSYFFl8iQ5— ۟ (@eloerdi) February 1, 2024
Raise your hand if, like me, you use Twitter's dead name and have no problem with that. pic.twitter.com/HiOaDun8N6— Zev Good (@therealzevgood) February 1, 2024
*me after swallowing* hey king can you grab my phone I have to track that in MyFitnessPal— Jenni Tolls 🎱 (@jenni__tolls) January 31, 2024