    24 Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Very, Funny Gay Tweets

    "Raise your hand if, like me, you use Twitter's dead name and have no problem with that."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you wake up every morning and think to yourself, "Gee, I'm really craving hilarious tweets created for and by the LGBTQ+ community and their allies," then don't I have good news for you?

    Twitter: @bong_rot

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious creators on X!

    1.

    Comedy Central / Twitter: @GrantGinder

    2.

    straight men in the gym changing rooms asking gay men to look at them and then close their eyes
    Fox Searchlight Pictures / Twitter: @Spilling_The_T

    3.

    Twitter: @jayslipa

    4.

    Fox / Twitter: @LobsterFriendly

    5.

    Twitter: @soberthots_

    6.

    Fox / Twitter: @heyjaeee

    7.

    Twitter: @ihatejoelkim

    8.

    Twitter: @twinktrash_

    9.

    MTV / Twitter: @emilyinqatar

    10.

    tiktok.com ABC / Twitter: @TomZohar

    11.

    HBO / Twitter: @nickyn0mates

    12.

    Amazon / Twitter: @thejohnny81

    13.

    Amazon/ Orion Pictures Twitter: @vulgarlygenuine

    14.

    Twitter: @drunkgrindr

    15.

    Twitter: @dfwclayton

    16.

    Starz / Twitter: @giogiorubbish

    17.

    Twitter: @justxhenry

    18.

    Twitter: @INXLiNGs

    19.

    HBO/ Twitter: @dressed4funeral

    20.

    Orion Pictures / Twitter: @notgwendalupe

    21.

    CBS / Twitter: @boyboygenius

    22.

    Twitter: @eloerdi

    23.

    NBC / Twitter: @therealzevgood

    24.

    Twitter: @jenni__tolls