    People Are Dragging Elon Musk After Warning Taylor Swift Of Losing Popularity

    Uh oh. Here we go, again.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The richest man in the world had words of advice for Taylor Swift on Twitter (Elon's version), and her fans are not amused.

    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for The New York Times, Gareth Cattermole / WireImage for Parkwood

    On Dec. 7, Elon Musk responded to Taylor's tweet to Time magazine's Sam Lansky for her 2023 Person of the Year interview. "Congrats," the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote.

    Twitter: @elonmusk
    Then, he followed up the tweet with, "Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience, lol."

    Elon received the same honor in 2021 for influence in "solving the globe's most intractable challenges" as the "man who aspires to save our planet and get a new one to inhabit."

    Closeup of Elon Musk smiling widely
    Wpa Pool / Getty Images

    However, the choice of Elon in 2021 sparked backlash over how his company, Telsa, navigated government regulations and treated its employees.

    Elon Musk on a job site
    Pool / Getty Images

    Since then, the Tesla and SpaceX founder has been at the center of controversy after controversy, which is possibly "the decline" he referenced in the tweet to Taylor.

    The most recent example of Elon's antics involves when he told companies who paused their ad buys on X to "Go fuck yourself," something he reiterated at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

    Closeup of Elon Musk on stage
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for The New York Times

    This all came about after he endorsed an antisemitic theory on the X platform and went back and forth with the Anti-Defamation League.

    According to Time, the designation is not an award but who had significant influence "for good or for ill." In years past, dangerous world leaders, political figures, and controversial figures have received this designation.

    Closeup of Elon Musk
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for TIME

    Elon's warning to Taylor might be unnecessary, considering her influence might not fall within the same categories as the wealthiest man in the world.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift
    James Devaney / GC Images

    Surprisingly, this isn't even the first time Elon's tweets got him in hot water with Taylor's fandom. In October, he was dragged for sending a "delusional" tweet recommending she release her music and concert videos on his social media platform.

    Pool / Getty Images, James Devaney / GC Images

    So, if Elon thought he was experiencing backlash before, Taylor's fans unleashed a whole new can of worms. Here's what they're saying.

    Twitter: @swe_etlove

    Twitter: @theliamnissan

    Twitter: @tayolaraejepsen

    Twitter: @ThnkVNext

    Twitter: @theliamnissan

    Twitter: @stridinstrider

    Twitter: @swe_etlove

    Twitter: @AnarchoTerran

    We'll let you know, but Taylor probably won't respond.