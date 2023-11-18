Drew Barrymore Revealed Why She Never Had Plastic Surgery, And It's Brutally Honest

Drew Barrymore shared why she doesn't plan to get plastic surgery, and I genuinely vibe with her confession.
When I think of Drew, I think of unabashed overshares while she genuinely kneels before celebrities and pours her heart out.
I also think of those Garnier Nutrisse commercials where she reveals a not-so-secret tidbit about her obsession with the product — because she's an adorable brand ambassador.
All this to say, Drew is a national treasure, and I'm all ears for when she peels back another page from the intimate book of Barrymore.
Talking to People, Drew revealed why she's just not that into cosmetic procedures. "I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," she said.
"And I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!" the Charlie's Angels star joked.
The 48-year-old talk show host admitted that her "personality" keeps her from going under the knife. "I have a highly addictive personality, so I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," she said. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."
In the past, Drew has been sincere about her sobriety journey. In 2021, she announced on CBS Mornings, "I'm just going to say something for the first time in a long time: I have not had a drink of alcohol in two and a half years. And it was something that I realized just did not serve me in my life."
While she doesn't plan on any plastic surgeries, Drew was honest about one part of her body that received a minor enhancement. She's all for dyeing her hair that iconic Barrymore blushing red to the point that she "doesn't know her real color" anymore.
The mother to daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, made it clear she doesn't judge people who undergo cosmetic procedures. "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it," she said.
Last year, Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew discussed aging and their resistance to getting procedures or fillers on her talk show. “I don’t want to fight nature. I’m raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth, and I just never subscribed to it."
Ultimately, Drew intends to let the aging process take its course. "It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing."