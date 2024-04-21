DreamWorks Animation has existed for decades but never gets the love and attention it deserves. As a superfan of DreamWorks classics, I wanted to see what my favorite characters would look like if filmed in the classic Golden age of Hollywood cinema.

Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

