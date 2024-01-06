Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    I Used AI To Generate What All 50 State's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Contestants Would Look Like And Honestly Mississippi Wins

    I'm a proud Californian, but I can't deny that Florida absolutely ATE this up.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Have you ever watched RuPaul's Drag Race and thought, "I wish I were as fabulous as the people on this show?" I do. So, let's see what a drag queen from all 50 US states looks like:

    Quick Disclaimer: The following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of the human experience.

    1. Alabama:

    blonde wearing a large southern bell type dress

    2. Alaska:

    closeup of someone covered in fur clothes and hat and large jewelry

    3. Arizona:

    person wearing a ruffled pant two-piece with wings along the shoulder

    4. Arkansas:

    they&#x27;re wearing a colorful dress with long curled pink hair

    5. California:

    they&#x27;re lounging on the beach in a floral silk long-sleeved dress with short curly pink hair

    6. Colorado:

    closeup of a person wearing a ski jacket with fur lining and sunglasses

    7. Connecticut:

    person wearing a hat and a haltered silk dress outside by a lighthouse

    8. Delaware:

    person walking on a boardwalk wearing a lace cover with cutouts

    9. Florida:

    person in a canoe wearing a ruffled dress with a lavish straw hat and layered necklaces

    10. Georgia:

    person in a deep v ball gown

    11. Hawaii:

    person wearing a dress made of large flower petals

    12. Idaho:

    closeup of a person in a colorful deep-v dress with chandelier earrings

    13. Illinois:

    person eating pizza in a sequenced top and big red hair

    14. Indiana:

    person with short blonde hair wearing a moto style leather one piece

    15. Iowa:

    person on a bridge wearing a fiery dress with a long train and fuzzy hat

    16. Kansas:

    person wearing a plaid picnic table style dress

    17. Kentucky:

    person wearing a large brimmed hat with a tight embroidered dress that has large ruffles on the sleeves

    18. Louisana:

    person wearing feathers in their hair and shoulders of the dress with large necklaces and earrings

    19. Maine:

    person in a canoe wearing a sheer layered dress

    20. Maryland:

    person by the water wearing a strapless floral gown with a statement necklace

    21. Massachusetts:

    person wearing a dress with a corset style top and a tulle skirt

    22. Michigan:

    person sining into a mic wearing a feathered shrug and sparkly dress

    23. Minnesota:

    closeup of a person with bright makeup and large feathers and flowers in their hair with a fuzzy shrug over their shoulders

    24. Mississippi:

    person wearing a linen thin-strapped dress with layered necklaces and a feathered head piece

    25. Missouri:

    person with a bunch of fried food in front of them wearing a shiny top and sunglasses

    26. Montana:

    person in a cowboy hat and colorful long jacket and rhinestone pants

    27. Nebraska:

    person in a corn field wearing a tight leather dress that&#x27;s long sleeved with gold detailing and a high neck

    28. Nevada:

    closeup of someone dressed like elvis presley

    29. New Hampshire:

    someone outside during fall wearing a fur shrug and corset top dress with a tiered skirt

    30. New Jersey:

    person holding an ice cream with bright long hair and colorful top

    31. New Mexico:

    closeup of a person with bright face painting and curly hair

    32. New York:

    closeup of a person wearing a dark dress with ruffles at the shoulders and a necklace that takes up their whole neck

    33. North Carolina:

    person with short curly hair and bright clothes on the water

    34. North Dakota:

    person wearing a crown and a long-sleeved dress that looks royal

    35. Ohio:

    person wearing a short sleeved buttonup dress with a wide brim hat

    36. Oklahoma:

    person with their hat styled tall and wearing a long sleeved dress with a high neckline

    37. Oregon:

    person looks like they live in the woods, has colorful painting on their cheeks and a floral top

    38. Pennsylvania:

    they&#x27;re wearing a dress with looks modeled after soldiers

    39. Rhode Island:

    they&#x27;re wearing a long rhinestone dress with a long ruffled coverup

    40. South Carolina:

    closeup of a person wearing a rhinestoned dress with puffy sleeves that go off the shoulder

    41. South Dakota:

    person wearing a hi-low prairie style dress and sun hat

    42. Tennessee:

    person wearing a tight bedazzled dress with sleeves that have feathers

    43. Texas:

    person on a horse wearing a jeweled pant and long sleeve top

    44. Utah:

    person wearing a onesie corset style with long sleeves and fur at the shoulders

    45. Vermont:

    they&#x27;re wearing a long gown with rhinestones at the cuffs and ruffled sleeves

    46. Virginia:

    they&#x27;re wearing a ruffled dress with long sleeves, the shoulders down to the chest also has ruffles

    47. Washington

    they&#x27;re wearing a shiny coat with sheer sleeves and utility belt

    48. West Virginia:

    closeup of them wearing a large necklace and top hat with lace

    49. Wisconsin:

    they&#x27;re wearing a cowboy hat and a denim crop top with floral sleeves and a box around their neck

    50. Wyoming

    they&#x27;re wearing a high-neck dress with gold, rhinestones, and feathers

    51. Washington D.C.:

    they&#x27;re wearing a gold one sleeves dress with sequence

    Which state was your favorite? Comment below!

    This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.