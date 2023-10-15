Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky, saying I spilled all the family tea."
Not going to watch House of Kardashian because if you were that close, you’d be on the OG Kardashian’s! Some people just want to make a buck!! @KimKardashian @khloekardashian @KrisJenner— Alison Claire Jones (@MrsAliJ) October 9, 2023
I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky saying I spilled all the family tea. It’s such BS. I spoke so highly of all of my family - and yes that includes Kris. The media is so cruel and cares only about clicks. I went on fighting for my family!— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 14, 2023
Don’t let the click bait or tabloid headlines fool you.— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 4, 2023
I did ‘House of Kardashian’ to defend my family and I speak extremely highly of my kids and Kris - the mastermind behind it all - who I spent 22 beautiful years with. Coming out soon on @comcast @nbc pic.twitter.com/CFS9Vhw6VV