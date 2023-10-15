    Caitlyn Jenner Opened Up About Her Relationship With Kris Jenner And The Kardashians Following Her Involvement In A New "Tell-All" Docuseries

    "I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky, saying I spilled all the family tea."

    Caitlyn Jenner has much to say about the Kardashian family as of late.

    While the rest of the family opted out, the 73-year-old reality star alleged she received backlash for participating in a docuseries called House of Kardashian on Sky Documentaries.

    The documentaries delve into the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which discusses Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris Jenner, her daughters Kendall and Kylie, and stepdaughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé.

    In response to the alleged backlash, Caitlyn took to X, formally known as Twitter, to attempt to set the record straight, claiming that the media misconstrued her words about what she revealed in the series.

    Closeup of Caitlyn Jenner
    In Caitlyn's response to a story from People about her once-close relationship with Kris, she said, "It's true. It was magical. Best years of my life! She brought me back to life in so many ways."

    Then, Caitlyn followed up the tweet by calling out the press for their reporting on what she said in the new doc. "I hate to see the press lying about my role in the new documentary on Sky, saying I spilled all the family tea," she said. "It's such BS. I spoke so highly of all of my family — and yes, that includes Kris. The media is so cruel and cares only about clicks. I went on fighting for my family!"

    Caitlyn has been rather busy with interviews discussing family-related topics, including the KarJenner's rise to fame and her marriage to Kris. Before the premiere, Caitlyn talked to the Times of London about why she got involved in the docuseries without the rest of the family.

    The KarJenners
    "It's very difficult when you're in public life and in the media, especially the Kardashians… Sometimes it's just very disappointing to see how they're represented," she said. "And when they approached me about doing this show, once I thought about it, I thought, 'You know what? I want to get involved. I want to do my best to be very positive and really represent the family and the kids in a positive way.'"

    Caitlyn also did an interview with This Morning, discussing her relationship with Kris and how they no longer communicate.

    Closeup of Kaitlyn and Kris Jenner
    "Well, Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it's sad. If there's any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others."

    In response to the interview, Caitlyn shared the footage, adding, "Don't let the clickbait or tabloid headlines fool you."

    "I did House of Kardashian to defend my family, and I speak extremely highly of my kids and Kris — the mastermind behind it all — who I spent 22 beautiful years with."

    Caitlyn had many positive things to say about Kris in an interview with the Times earlier this month. "We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months," Caitlyn remembered. "I was infatuated with her because she was very different from me. But yes, I'd have to say, it was love at first sight."

    "I had no idea what the future held for us," she added. "I don't think even she did."

    So, there you have it! We'll have to check out House of Kardashian and see what's the truth behind Caitlyn's role in the docuseries because all these interviews weren't enough.

    We'll keep you posted!